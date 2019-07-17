close

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver verdict at 6.30 PM

The ICJ in Hague is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. Jadhav, a 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was awarded death penalty by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 16:48
The Hague/New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. Jadhav, a 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was awarded death penalty by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial. The death sentence handed to Jadhav evoked a sharp reaction in India, forcing the Indian government to approach the ICJ in order to stop Islamabad from executing the order of its military court.

Earlier this month, the ICJ had released a statement saying that a public sitting in Jadhav's case will take place at 3 pm (6.30 pm IST) on July 17 at the Peace Palace in the Hague. The verdict in the case will be read out by ICJ's top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

Last week, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal had said that Islamabad cannot "prejudge" the ICJ's decision in this case. Faisal, however, asserted that Pakistan has argued its case well before the ICJ.

Live Updates on Kulbhushan Jadhav case:

17 July 2019, 16:48 PM

Ahead of the ICJ verdict, Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends wearing 'India with Kulbhushan' T-shirts offer special prayers in Mumbai hoping for his release. 

 

17 July 2019, 16:33 PM

In ICJ hearings, India accused Pakistan of denying consular access to Jadhav in violation of the Vienna Convention. Pakistan countered India by saying that Jadhav had been found guilty of "spying and terrorism".

17 July 2019, 16:32 PM

India has challenged the "farcical trial" that Kulbhushan Jadhav was put through by Pakistan on the basis of what it claims was an extracted confession.

17 July 2019, 16:28 PM

Ahead of the ICJ verdict in the case, sources in the Indian government have claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran's Chabahar and moved to Pakistan by an armed group. Read Full Report

17 July 2019, 16:25 PM

The verdict in the case will be read out by ICJ's top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.

17 July 2019, 16:24 PM

The ICJ had released a statement saying that a public sitting in Jadhav's case will take place at 3 PM (6.30 pm IST) on July 17 at the Peace Palace in the Hague. 

17 July 2019, 16:21 PM

The ICJ is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. 

17 July 2019, 16:15 PM

Here's A Look At India’s Claims Against Pakistan In The Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ.

17 July 2019, 16:09 PM

Here's the timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

