Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver verdict at 6.30 PM

17 July 2019, 16:48 PM
Ahead of the ICJ verdict, Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends wearing 'India with Kulbhushan' T-shirts offer special prayers in Mumbai hoping for his release.
#Mumbai: Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends wearing 'India with Kulbhushan' t-shirts offer special prayers ahead of International Court of Justice's verdict today. pic.twitter.com/OJtnO0wWwz
17 July 2019, 16:33 PM
In ICJ hearings, India accused Pakistan of denying consular access to Jadhav in violation of the Vienna Convention. Pakistan countered India by saying that Jadhav had been found guilty of "spying and terrorism".
17 July 2019, 16:32 PM
India has challenged the "farcical trial" that Kulbhushan Jadhav was put through by Pakistan on the basis of what it claims was an extracted confession.
17 July 2019, 16:28 PM
Ahead of the ICJ verdict in the case, sources in the Indian government have claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran's Chabahar and moved to Pakistan by an armed group. Read Full Report
17 July 2019, 16:25 PM
The verdict in the case will be read out by ICJ's top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf.
17 July 2019, 16:24 PM
The ICJ had released a statement saying that a public sitting in Jadhav's case will take place at 3 PM (6.30 pm IST) on July 17 at the Peace Palace in the Hague.
17 July 2019, 16:21 PM
The ICJ is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday.
17 July 2019, 16:15 PM
Here's A Look At India’s Claims Against Pakistan In The Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ.
17 July 2019, 16:09 PM
Here's the timeline of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.