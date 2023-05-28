Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-601 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-601 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-601" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-601" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 28 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-601 Prize Details
Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents.
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: KARUNYA KR-603 Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- (80 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KT 270100 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: V I VARGHESE
Agency No.: R 5702
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KP 135286 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: BHEEMA P M
Agency No.: E 8847
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105
Kerala Lottey Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 270100
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KP 135286
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 270100 KO 270100 KP 270100 KR 270100 KS 270100 KU 270100 KV 270100 KW 270100 KX 270100 KY 270100 KZ 270100
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7214 5873 5601 1306 2650 5040 6444 2658 8094 5155 8011 0482 4594 9537 0534 5443 9064 4574
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0920 1050 2202 2748 3320 3845 3856 6720 8060 9986
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0010 0960 1441 2685 3783 4056 5623 5674 5848 5934 7138 8227 9018 9377
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0009 0268 0559 0605 1723 1842 1966 2007 2277 2483 2529 2544 2556 2853 2952 3036 3130 3302 3537 3808 3871 4005 4240 4329 4532 4571 4619 4656 4663 4888 4943 5027 5107 5157 5199 5226 5236 5357 5366 5696 5773 5784 6069 6085 6136 6184 6294 6297 6363 6374 6420 6482 6518 6558 6732 6758 7013 7063 7149 7221 7263 7280 7294 7320 7391 7510 7687 7804 8190 8278 8334 8378 8680 8694 8752 8851 8998 9599 9607 9631
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2649 3442 7624 9351 5566 9311 1381 1078 3528 0910 2798 7325 1948 8145 7614 4660 9424 8137 5289 3995 2734 8955 5838 1152 4804 2450 7519 7496 7652 6251 6957 7898 1324 8234 6821 8112 9894 0615 5133 3088 9785 5687 9136 0241 9252 0677 3932 6322 7243 8508 2653 0928 1378 0877 2878 5114 1569 4649 2110 4011 4657 7565 6025 6654 4889 0164 6146 8400 5231 0681 6448 0562 1708 9450 3303 8543 1226 5412 6058 5308 5255 8642 6144 1160 5487 4163 9974 2335 2119 7207 7082 0549 9792 1647 9056 8683 3498 7159 1983 7845 0761 5283 4785 7631 4400 3446 2875 9547 5557 3979 9992 2609 2826 0148 8201 7774 3106 5115 2572 3721 7300 8935 3566 3612
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-330 FRIDAY Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 268290
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NF 988248
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: NA 145883 NB 965458 NC 241104 ND 364649 NE 728852 NF 750225 NG 554716 NH 179375 NJ 707915 NK 865298 NL 339507 NM 585356
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 268290 NB 268290 NC 268290 ND 268290 NE 268290 NG 268290 NH 268290 NJ 268290 NK 268290 NL 268290 NM 268290
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0029 0673 0875 0995 1627 1792 2418 3718 4247 5126 5161 5690 5975 6770 6869 7786 9296 9914
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0039 0388 0635 0760 0837 1379 2496 2623 2653 2655 2756 3162 3219 4092 4148 4594 4754 5033 5120 5167 5634 5747 5855 6090 6816 7104 7118 7313 7465 7676 8085 8422 8617 8901 9233 9267
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0117 0232 0297 0372 0715 0755 0940 1166 2045 2273 2294 2344 2461 2472 2571 2829 2993 3013 3091 3141 3142 3282 3307 3351 3365 3487 3671 3691 3982 4050 4299 4556 4885 4904 4975 5321 5425 5590 5788 5949 5966 5967 5987 6004 6052 6196 6289 6344 6648 6727 6856 6860 7111 7124 7333 7402 7432 7532 7560 7607 7659 7817 7913 8028 8323 8361 8377 8429 8848 8989 9016 9044 9195 9252 9303 9309 9606 9708 9874
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146 0188 0227 0283 0437 0528 0545 0667 0782 0872 0936 0997 1155 1316 1369 1536 1538 1558 1585 1817 1848 1899 2004 2134 2316 2375 2411 2484 2636 2650 2749 2813 2879 2920 3037 3140 3310 3522 3573 3630 3674 3698 3790 3874 3884 4061 4124 4301 4323 4392 4650 4724 4863 4870 4945 5107 5232 5331 5505 5523 5607 5638 5670 5715 5720 5785 5899 6030 6033 6160 6342 6351 6355 6358 6431 6578 6612 6677 6733 6891 6898 6960 7160 7223 7312 7369 7380 7475 7478 7584 7770 7775 7874 7898 7951 8056 8083 8224 8290 8360 8421 8676 8745 8827 8865 8946 9022 9204 9259 9266 9322 9454 9455 9579 9693 9701 9829 9859 9876 9898 9984 9991
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site