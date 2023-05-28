topStoriesenglish2614623
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-601 SUNDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of AKSHAYA AK-601 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Check Kerala Lottery Result 28 May 2023 Live Updates

Check Kerala Lottery Result 28 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-719 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-600 Sunday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-601 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

28 May 2023
11:54 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-601 Prize Details

Akshaya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 253826 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents.

11:53 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: KARUNYA KR-603 Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- (80 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KT 270100 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: V I VARGHESE
Agency No.: R 5702

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KP 135286 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: BHEEMA P M
Agency No.: E 8847

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)  
Ticket No: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105

11:52 AM

Kerala Lottey Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 270100

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KP 135286

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 270100  KO 270100 KP 270100  KR 270100 KS 270100  KU 270100 KV 270100  KW 270100 KX 270100  KY 270100  KZ 270100

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7214  5873  5601  1306  2650  5040  6444  2658  8094  5155  8011  0482  4594  9537  0534  5443  9064  4574

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0920  1050  2202  2748  3320  3845  3856  6720  8060  9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0010  0960  1441  2685  3783  4056  5623  5674  5848  5934  7138  8227  9018  9377

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0009  0268  0559  0605  1723  1842  1966  2007  2277  2483  2529  2544  2556  2853  2952  3036  3130  3302  3537  3808  3871  4005  4240  4329  4532  4571  4619  4656  4663  4888  4943  5027  5107  5157  5199  5226  5236  5357  5366  5696  5773  5784  6069  6085  6136  6184  6294  6297  6363  6374  6420  6482  6518  6558  6732  6758  7013  7063  7149  7221  7263  7280  7294  7320  7391  7510  7687  7804  8190  8278  8334  8378  8680  8694  8752  8851  8998  9599  9607  9631

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2649  3442  7624  9351  5566  9311  1381  1078  3528  0910  2798  7325  1948  8145  7614  4660  9424  8137  5289  3995  2734  8955  5838  1152  4804  2450  7519  7496  7652  6251  6957  7898  1324  8234  6821  8112  9894  0615  5133  3088  9785  5687  9136  0241  9252  0677  3932  6322  7243  8508  2653  0928  1378  0877  2878  5114  1569  4649  2110  4011  4657  7565  6025  6654  4889  0164  6146  8400  5231  0681  6448  0562  1708  9450  3303  8543  1226  5412  6058  5308  5255  8642  6144  1160  5487  4163  9974  2335  2119  7207  7082  0549  9792  1647  9056  8683  3498  7159  1983  7845  0761  5283  4785  7631  4400  3446  2875  9547  5557  3979  9992  2609  2826  0148  8201  7774  3106  5115  2572  3721  7300  8935  3566  3612

11:51 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

11:50 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-330 FRIDAY Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: NF 268290

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: NF 988248

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: NA 145883 NB 965458 NC 241104 ND 364649 NE 728852 NF 750225 NG 554716 NH 179375 NJ 707915 NK 865298 NL 339507 NM 585356

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 268290 NB 268290 NC 268290 ND 268290 NE 268290 NG 268290 NH 268290 NJ 268290 NK 268290 NL 268290 NM 268290

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0029  0673  0875  0995  1627  1792  2418  3718  4247  5126  5161  5690  5975  6770  6869  7786  9296  9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0039  0388  0635  0760  0837  1379  2496  2623  2653  2655  2756  3162  3219  4092  4148  4594  4754  5033  5120  5167  5634  5747  5855  6090  6816  7104  7118  7313  7465  7676  8085  8422  8617  8901  9233  9267

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0117  0232  0297  0372  0715  0755  0940  1166  2045  2273  2294  2344  2461  2472  2571  2829  2993  3013  3091  3141  3142  3282  3307  3351  3365  3487  3671  3691  3982  4050  4299  4556  4885  4904  4975  5321  5425  5590  5788  5949  5966  5967  5987  6004  6052  6196  6289  6344  6648  6727  6856  6860  7111  7124  7333  7402  7432  7532  7560  7607  7659  7817  7913  8028  8323  8361  8377  8429  8848  8989  9016  9044  9195  9252  9303  9309  9606  9708  9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0146  0188  0227  0283  0437  0528  0545  0667  0782  0872  0936  0997  1155  1316  1369  1536  1538  1558  1585  1817  1848  1899  2004  2134  2316  2375  2411  2484  2636  2650  2749  2813  2879  2920  3037  3140  3310  3522  3573  3630  3674  3698  3790  3874  3884  4061  4124  4301  4323  4392  4650  4724  4863  4870  4945  5107  5232  5331  5505  5523  5607  5638  5670  5715  5720  5785  5899  6030  6033  6160  6342  6351  6355  6358  6431  6578  6612  6677  6733  6891  6898  6960  7160  7223  7312  7369  7380  7475  7478  7584  7770  7775  7874  7898  7951  8056  8083  8224  8290  8360  8421  8676  8745  8827  8865  8946  9022  9204  9259  9266  9322  9454  9455  9579  9693  9701  9829  9859  9876  9898  9984  9991

11:49 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

