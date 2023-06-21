Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- 1st Prize 1 CRORE
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 21-06-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-54" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-54" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result FIFTY FIFTY FF-54, 21 June 2023 Live And Latest Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-370 Tuesday
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-723 Monday
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-604 Sunday
Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-606 Saturday
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-333 Friday
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-474 Thursday
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-53 Wednesday
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: Instructions To Claim Money
If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-370 Tuesday Winners
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-370 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SU 384524
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SO 697408
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0163 0444 1711 1862 1885 2015 2113 2377 2471 2736 4352 4596 4859 5913 6323 7568 8172 9030
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 384524 SO 384524 SP 384524 SR 384524 SS 384524 ST 384524 SV 384524 SW 384524 SX 384524 SY 384524 SZ 384524
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0904 0930 2132 2544 2619 4772 5454 6529 7252 8901
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0279 0550 1125 1256 3172 4171 4806 5062 5148 6010 6053 6216 6363 6432 6519 6868 7021 8462 8915 9597
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0424 0462 0579 0879 1028 1555 1610 1998 2315 2849 2899 2945 3344 3378 3679 3747 3887 4364 4655 4679 5091 5193 5234 6145 6245 6429 6619 6872 6979 7261 7552 7665 8039 8051 8069 8077 8226 8237 8241 8311 8420 8755 8776 8933 8959 9109 9126 9244 9271 9577 9626 9871
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0067 0282 0337 0416 0425 0612 0704 0725 1052 1122 1329 1416 1594 2644 2989 3103 3555 3623 4048 4193 4637 4927 5029 5041 5279 5438 5508 5546 6165 6369 6632 6959 7292 7531 7544 7546 7893 7937 8053 8104 8463 9215 9303 9616 9874
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0129 0216 0413 0555 0563 0610 0744 1047 1057 1149 1179 1293 1340 1492 1503 1551 1558 1569 1578 1588 1659 1666 1724 1743 1763 1811 1854 1865 1877 1952 1996 2109 2178 2259 2454 2552 2672 2858 2867 2924 2987 3137 3230 3287 3334 3595 3869 3878 3893 3931 3984 4073 4116 4164 4324 4326 4492 4713 4870 4923 4926 5117 5202 5216 5274 5593 5666 5705 5804 6100 6117 6330 6389 6393 6438 6462 6486 6554 6604 6656 6824 6855 6906 6907 7042 7119 7191 7198 7227 7274 7374 7436 7522 7533 7540 7721 7732 7822 7910 7924 7969 8092 8179 8230 8257 8418 8546 8561 8669 8745 8807 8871 8872 8977 8982 8984 9034 9049 9075 9219 9284 9365 9476 9615 9807 9813
Kerala Lottery Result: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala Lottery Result: If Prize Money Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala Lottery Result: If Prize Money Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 Prize Details
Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 Lucky Draw Time
Today's draw for the FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lottery in Kerala will take place soon. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., the lottery results will be available from 3.05 p.m. Today's FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lottery live results will begin at 2:55 pm, and you can check the official result released at 3.05 p.m. on Zee News English site
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.