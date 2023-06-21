topStoriesenglish2624678
NewsIndia
KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- 1st Prize 1 CRORE

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 21-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Every Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50. To check lucky winners on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, scroll down for the complete list of winning digits provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 received Rs. 1 CRORE today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 21-06-2023 Live Updates: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-54" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-54" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result FIFTY FIFTY FF-54, 21 June 2023 Live And Latest Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8000: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-370 Tuesday

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-723 Monday

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-604 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-606 Saturday

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-333 Friday

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-474 Thursday

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-53 Wednesday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

21 June 2023
10:53 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: Instructions To Claim Money

If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

10:51 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS-370 Tuesday Winners

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-370 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SU 384524

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SO 697408

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0163  0444  1711  1862  1885  2015  2113  2377  2471  2736  4352  4596  4859  5913  6323  7568  8172  9030

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 384524 SO 384524 SP 384524 SR 384524 SS 384524 ST 384524 SV 384524 SW 384524 SX 384524 SY 384524 SZ 384524

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0904  0930  2132  2544  2619  4772  5454  6529  7252  8901

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0279  0550  1125  1256  3172  4171  4806  5062  5148  6010  6053  6216  6363  6432  6519  6868  7021  8462  8915  9597

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0424  0462  0579  0879  1028  1555  1610  1998  2315  2849  2899  2945  3344  3378  3679  3747  3887  4364  4655  4679  5091  5193  5234  6145  6245  6429  6619  6872  6979  7261  7552  7665  8039  8051  8069  8077  8226  8237  8241  8311  8420  8755  8776  8933  8959  9109  9126  9244  9271  9577  9626  9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0067  0282  0337  0416  0425  0612  0704  0725  1052  1122  1329  1416  1594  2644  2989  3103  3555  3623  4048  4193  4637  4927  5029  5041  5279  5438  5508  5546  6165  6369  6632  6959  7292  7531  7544  7546  7893  7937  8053  8104  8463  9215  9303  9616  9874

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0129  0216  0413  0555  0563  0610  0744  1047  1057  1149  1179  1293  1340  1492  1503  1551  1558  1569  1578  1588  1659  1666  1724  1743  1763  1811  1854  1865  1877  1952  1996  2109  2178  2259  2454  2552  2672  2858  2867  2924  2987  3137  3230  3287  3334  3595  3869  3878  3893  3931  3984  4073  4116  4164  4324  4326  4492  4713  4870  4923  4926  5117  5202  5216  5274  5593  5666  5705  5804  6100  6117  6330  6389  6393  6438  6462  6486  6554  6604  6656  6824  6855  6906  6907  7042  7119  7191  7198  7227  7274  7374  7436  7522  7533  7540  7721  7732  7822  7910  7924  7969  8092  8179  8230  8257  8418  8546  8561  8669  8745  8807  8871  8872  8977  8982  8984  9034  9049  9075  9219  9284  9365  9476  9615  9807  9813

10:49 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

10:47 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: If Prize Money Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

10:46 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: If Prize Money Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

10:43 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 Prize Details

Fifty-Fifty lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 1 crore rupees and the second prize is 10 lakhs. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 3rd to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

10:42 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

10:37 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 Lucky Draw Time

Today's draw for the FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lottery in Kerala will take place soon. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., the lottery results will be available from 3.05 p.m. Today's FIFTY FIFTY FF-54 lottery live results will begin at 2:55 pm, and you can check the official result released at 3.05 p.m. on Zee News English site

10:37 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

