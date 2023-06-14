Live | Kerala State Lottery Result 14.06.2023 Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-53 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- Check Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT FIFTY FIFTY FF- 53 Live (14-06-2023): Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday Live Updates Today: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-53" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 14, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-53" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 14 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-53 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-53 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
