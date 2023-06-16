Live | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.06.2023: NIRMAL NR-333 FRIDAY Lucky Draw To Be Declared At 2.55 PM- Check Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 16-06-2023 Live: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-333" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 16, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-333" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result NIRMAL NR-333, 16 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-333 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-333 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
The official Kerala lotto Nirmal NR-333 Results PDF will be accessible after 3 PM on their official website. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the result live starting at 2:55 PM. The current Kerala lottery outcome is updated here as of 16.6.2023. Therefore, the public is urged to check this website frequently for the Today's Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-333 Result. Today, 16.6.23 is Kerala Lotto Result Day.