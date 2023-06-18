topStoriesenglish2623045
KERALA LOTTERY SAMBAD

Live | Kerala State Lottery Result Sunday (Shortly): AKSHAYA AK-604 Today 3 PM Lucky Draw To Be Declared Shortly- Check Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY SUNDAY RESULT TODAY 18-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "AKSHAYA". Each Sunday at 3 PM, the "AKSHAYA" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "AKSHAYA" lottery code is "AK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "AKSHAYA" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:09 AM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday 18-06-2023 Live: The lottery department announces the "AKSHAYA AK-604" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 18, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "AKSHAYA AK-604" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 70 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-604, 18 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR AKSHAYA AK-604 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-604 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

18 June 2023
01:06 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Live 18 June: Akshaya AK 604 Lucky Draw Result Time

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Akshaya AK 604 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Akshaya AK 604 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

