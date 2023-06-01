topStoriesenglish2616336
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No PM 178792

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 01-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 1, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-472, 01 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PM 178792

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PD 533358

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 285432 PB 858193 PC 165712 ...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 178792 PB 178792 PC 178792 PD 178792 PE 178792 PF 178792 PG 178792 PH 178792 PJ 178792 PK 178792 PL 178792

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

01 June 2023
13:09 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
Ticket No: FH 557075 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: ASLAM BYJU
Agency No.: H 3887

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
Ticket No: FG 596415 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAFEEK O K
Agency No.: E 6659

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0034  0214  0260  0369  0527  1125  3126  3685  3771  4221  4239  6016  6058  6112  6202  6443  6560  6917  7678  8110  8259  9667  9818 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)

13:08 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-472 Prize Details

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

13:07 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 Wednesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FH 557075

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: FG 596415

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0034  0214  0260  0369  0527  1125  3126  3685  3771  4221  4239  6016  6058  6112  6202  6443  6560  6917  7678  8110  8259  9667  9818

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 557075 FB 557075 FC 557075 FD 557075 FE 557075 FF 557075 FG 557075 FJ 557075 FK 557075 FL 557075 FM 557075

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2311  2733  3405  3560  3634  3881  4486  5484  5821  7608  8364  8829

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0486  0608  0703  0788  1207  1210  1664  1746  2433  2459  2544  2572  3197  4087  5131  5462  5865  6806  6880  7220  7478  7737  8012  9000

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0059  0339  0453  0730  0797  0805  0870  0889  0930  1034  1077  1135  1235  1287  1343  1613  1874  1919  1932  1948  1981  1996  2230  2522  2536  2541  2609  2779  2785  2861  2889  2898  2967  2969  3034  3226  3483  3601  3724  3741  3871  4255  4751  4813  4882  5027  5532  5534  5672  5732  5780  5939  6034  6427  6447  6579  6879  7069  7111  7119  7120  7423  7438  7441  7477  7518  7555  7759  7826  8106  8115  8120  8292  8385  8517  8575  8588  8729  8866  8950  9049  9073  9094  9124  9279  9304  9339  9383  9463  9477  9499  9558  9666  9736  9855  9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0044  0051  0104  0137  0147  0178  0325  0616  0651  0773  0789  0869  0876  0882  0905  0951  0980  0999  1149  1181  1206  1231  1380  1571  1764  1945  1986  2003  2027  2043  2132  2177  2203  2293  2335  2457  2473  2506  2512  2533  2568  2569  2575  2588  2600  2613  2640  2781  2789  2797  2815  2920  2941  3102  3349  3367  3417  3480  3558  3593  3743  3934  3993  3995  4162  4247  4400  4710  4728  4761  5046  5378  5557  5563  5856  5873  5881  5927  6182  6203  6277  6295  6298  6382  6385  6400  6571  6612  6779  6833  6888  6929  6993  6995  7022  7032  7154  7176  7223  7337  7355  7450  7506  7575  7636  7680  7728  7898  7969  8037  8442  8457  8464  8841  8916  8972  9034  9041  9159  9162  9335  9386  9536  9820  9854  9965

13:05 PM

Kerala Lottery Tuesday: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SG 667585 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: A M HUSSAIN
Agency No: Q 849

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/- (10 Lakhs)
Ticket No: SG 708811 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: NOUSHAD K
Agency No: P 6114

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-
Ticket No: 0423  1101  1698  3105  3619  3803  4017  4243  4308  5186  5258  5598  5655  7693  8066  9167  9245  9303 (For the Tickets ending with the following numbers)

13:04 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

13:04 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SG 667585

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 708811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0423  1101  1698  3105  3619  3803  4017  4243  4308  5186  5258  5598  5655  7693  8066  9167  9245  9303

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 667585 SB 667585 SC 667585 SD 667585 SE 667585 SF 667585 SH 667585 SJ 667585 SK 667585 SL 667585 SM 667585

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0804  3305  4621  6261  6636  6825  6871  8780  9548  9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0310  0411  1176  1342  1519  1984  3505  4049  4167  4513  5469  6250  6397  7216  8029  8494  8539  8574  9014  9231

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082  0218  0414  0620  1054  1072  1228  1357  1680  1785  2018  2071  2168  2762  2912  3041  3402  3407  3425  3898  3902  4019  4328  4550  4618  4748  5121  5139  5155  5406  5429  5719  6030  6215  6302  6454  6874  7198  7589  7633  7749  7769  7820  7822  8156  8555  8971  9138  9704  9728  9833  9881

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0156  0228  0608  0701  0705  0868  0881  0959  1052  1256  1456  1520  1626  1676  2463  2593  2721  3427  3758  4011  4330  4611  4722  4999  5083  5327  5359  6196  6242  6264  6295  6820  6990  7352  7487  7491  7576  8196  8241  8510  8786  8999  9045  9342  9762

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0096  0274  0282  0409  0531  0663  0890  1087  1146  1157  1182  1305  1375  1421  1610  1761  1875  1904  1913  1943  1959  2010  2013  2015  2052  2207  2277  2322  2452  2478  2506  2850  3006  3035  3061  3097  3362  3409  3477  3559  3655  3668  3710  3718  3908  3980  4120  4250  4482  4488  4510  4564  4645  4846  5067  5320  5364  5392  5423  5473  5601  5628  5692  5847  5916  5924  5936  5994  5999  6236  6245  6258  6265  6272  6288  6334  6371  6412  6583  6613  6638  6685  6813  6829  6852  6929  6939  7080  7110  7135  7206  7249  7283  7286  7593  7653  7794  7817  7893  7911  7989  8022  8026  8111  8397  8540  8593  8729  8980  9049  9063  9265  9300  9388  9518  9597  9676  9689  9727  9751  9754  9755  9825  9902  9908  9959

13:03 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

