Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No PM 178792

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 1, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-472, 01 June 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PM 178792

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PD 533358

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 285432 PB 858193 PC 165712 ...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 178792 PB 178792 PC 178792 PD 178792 PE 178792 PF 178792 PG 178792 PH 178792 PJ 178792 PK 178792 PL 178792

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000