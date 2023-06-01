Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 THURSDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1st Prize Ticket No PM 178792
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 01-06-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "KARUNYA PLUS". Each Thursday at 3 PM, the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "KARUNYA PLUS" lottery code is "KN" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "KARUNYA PLUS" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 received Rs. 80 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 1, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA PLUS KN-472" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.
Check Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS KN-472, 01 June 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PM 178792
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: PD 533358
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: PA 285432 PB 858193 PC 165712 ...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 178792 PB 178792 PC 178792 PD 178792 PE 178792 PF 178792 PG 178792 PH 178792 PJ 178792 PK 178792 PL 178792
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-472 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.