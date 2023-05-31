Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- 1st Prize ONE CRORE
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 31-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 received Rs. 1 CRORE today.
The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-51" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 31, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-51" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 31 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SG 667585
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 708811
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0423 1101 1698 3105 3619 3803 4017 4243 4308 5186 5258 5598 5655 7693 8066 9167 9245 9303
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 667585 SB 667585 SC 667585 SD 667585 SE 667585 SF 667585 SH 667585 SJ 667585 SK 667585 SL 667585 SM 667585
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0804 3305 4621 6261 6636 6825 6871 8780 9548 9847
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0310 0411 1176 1342 1519 1984 3505 4049 4167 4513 5469 6250 6397 7216 8029 8494 8539 8574 9014 9231
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082 0218 0414 0620 1054 1072 1228 1357 1680 1785 2018 2071 2168 2762 2912 3041 3402 3407 3425 3898 3902 4019 4328 4550 4618 4748 5121 5139 5155 5406 5429 5719 6030 6215 6302 6454 6874 7198 7589 7633 7749 7769 7820 7822 8156 8555 8971 9138 9704 9728 9833 9881
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0156 0228 0608 0701 0705 0868 0881 0959 1052 1256 1456 1520 1626 1676 2463 2593 2721 3427 3758 4011 4330 4611 4722 4999 5083 5327 5359 6196 6242 6264 6295 6820 6990 7352 7487 7491 7576 8196 8241 8510 8786 8999 9045 9342 9762
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0096 0274 0282 0409 0531 0663 0890 1087 1146 1157 1182 1305 1375 1421 1610 1761 1875 1904 1913 1943 1959 2010 2013 2015 2052 2207 2277 2322 2452 2478 2506 2850 3006 3035 3061 3097 3362 3409 3477 3559 3655 3668 3710 3718 3908 3980 4120 4250 4482 4488 4510 4564 4645 4846 5067 5320 5364 5392 5423 5473 5601 5628 5692 5847 5916 5924 5936 5994 5999 6236 6245 6258 6265 6272 6288 6334 6371 6412 6583 6613 6638 6685 6813 6829 6852 6929 6939 7080 7110 7135 7206 7249 7283 7286 7593 7653 7794 7817 7893 7911 7989 8022 8026 8111 8397 8540 8593 8729 8980 9049 9063 9265 9300 9388 9518 9597 9676 9689 9727 9751 9754 9755 9825 9902 9908 9959
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 171902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: GIREESH KURUP
Agency No.: T 3441
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 642172 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 171902
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WA 642172
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WB 171902 WC 171902 WD 171902 WE 171902 WF 171902 WG 171902 WH 171902 WJ 171902 WK 171902 WL 171902 WM 171902
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362 0839 1055 1236 2494 3217 3748 4592 4646 4847 5418 6333 6356 7226 7393 7958 8189 9738
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0184 1481 3105 4542 6297 6923 7366 7595 8025 9424
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1195 2665 2767 3622 3921 4317 4712 5850 7150 7166 7249 8480 9902 9918
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0218 0669 0679 0779 0933 1079 1383 1422 1663 1899 1997 2089 2101 2468 2819 2842 2932 3057 3110 3328 3575 3644 3651 3688 3738 3791 3876 3991 4157 4160 4179 4202 4264 4491 4805 5030 5065 5087 5117 5252 5306 5343 5381 5390 5420 5526 5694 5698 5734 5789 5889 5922 6130 6135 6323 6465 6498 6617 6799 6815 6930 7051 7096 7141 7146 7279 7317 7448 7661 7799 7996 8202 8400 8877 8942 8997 9112 9227 9320 9546 9679 9843
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051 0170 0214 0231 0274 0286 0292 0306 0381 0412 0415 0481 0500 0507 0728 0840 0851 1042 1046 1068 1074 1086 1120 1199 1353 1398 1489 1622 1838 1938 1977 2103 2132 2338 2378 2382 2547 2639 2656 2713 3042 3059 3209 3263 3505 3515 3572 3577 3590 3725 3745 3838 3893 3976 3984 4021 4050 4332 4389 4506 4518 4568 4891 5057 5058 5072 5091 5469 5488 5504 5633 5709 5736 5872 6184 6216 6346 6349 6385 6387 6422 6509 6547 6631 6890 7071 7089 7117 7125 7139 7244 7258 7261 7374 7391 7429 7469 7509 7526 7542 7632 7675 7721 7733 7771 7848 7919 8030 8161 8191 8208 8314 8334 8528 8737 8967 9114 9125 9148 9219 9272 9446 9678 9747 9788 9849
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site