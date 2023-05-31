topStoriesenglish2615849
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- 1st Prize ONE CRORE

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 31-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 received Rs. 1 CRORE today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 WEDNESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- 1st Prize ONE CRORE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-51" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 31, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-51" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 31 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-51 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

31 May 2023
09:37 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 Tuesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SG 667585

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 708811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0423  1101  1698  3105  3619  3803  4017  4243  4308  5186  5258  5598  5655  7693  8066  9167  9245  9303

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 667585 SB 667585 SC 667585 SD 667585 SE 667585 SF 667585 SH 667585 SJ 667585 SK 667585 SL 667585 SM 667585

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0804  3305  4621  6261  6636  6825  6871  8780  9548  9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0310  0411  1176  1342  1519  1984  3505  4049  4167  4513  5469  6250  6397  7216  8029  8494  8539  8574  9014  9231

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0082  0218  0414  0620  1054  1072  1228  1357  1680  1785  2018  2071  2168  2762  2912  3041  3402  3407  3425  3898  3902  4019  4328  4550  4618  4748  5121  5139  5155  5406  5429  5719  6030  6215  6302  6454  6874  7198  7589  7633  7749  7769  7820  7822  8156  8555  8971  9138  9704  9728  9833  9881

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0156  0228  0608  0701  0705  0868  0881  0959  1052  1256  1456  1520  1626  1676  2463  2593  2721  3427  3758  4011  4330  4611  4722  4999  5083  5327  5359  6196  6242  6264  6295  6820  6990  7352  7487  7491  7576  8196  8241  8510  8786  8999  9045  9342  9762

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0096  0274  0282  0409  0531  0663  0890  1087  1146  1157  1182  1305  1375  1421  1610  1761  1875  1904  1913  1943  1959  2010  2013  2015  2052  2207  2277  2322  2452  2478  2506  2850  3006  3035  3061  3097  3362  3409  3477  3559  3655  3668  3710  3718  3908  3980  4120  4250  4482  4488  4510  4564  4645  4846  5067  5320  5364  5392  5423  5473  5601  5628  5692  5847  5916  5924  5936  5994  5999  6236  6245  6258  6265  6272  6288  6334  6371  6412  6583  6613  6638  6685  6813  6829  6852  6929  6939  7080  7110  7135  7206  7249  7283  7286  7593  7653  7794  7817  7893  7911  7989  8022  8026  8111  8397  8540  8593  8729  8980  9049  9063  9265  9300  9388  9518  9597  9676  9689  9727  9751  9754  9755  9825  9902  9908  9959

09:37 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

09:36 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 171902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: GIREESH KURUP
Agency No.: T 3441

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 642172 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822

09:35 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 171902

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WA 642172

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WB 171902 WC 171902 WD 171902 WE 171902 WF 171902 WG 171902 WH 171902 WJ 171902 WK 171902 WL 171902 WM 171902

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362  0839  1055  1236  2494  3217  3748  4592  4646  4847  5418  6333  6356  7226  7393  7958  8189  9738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0184  1481  3105  4542  6297  6923  7366  7595  8025  9424

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1195  2665  2767  3622  3921  4317  4712  5850  7150  7166  7249  8480  9902  9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0218  0669  0679  0779  0933  1079  1383  1422  1663  1899  1997  2089  2101  2468  2819  2842  2932  3057  3110  3328  3575  3644  3651  3688  3738  3791  3876  3991  4157  4160  4179  4202  4264  4491  4805  5030  5065  5087  5117  5252  5306  5343  5381  5390  5420  5526  5694  5698  5734  5789  5889  5922  6130  6135  6323  6465  6498  6617  6799  6815  6930  7051  7096  7141  7146  7279  7317  7448  7661  7799  7996  8202  8400  8877  8942  8997  9112  9227  9320  9546  9679  9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051  0170  0214  0231  0274  0286  0292  0306  0381  0412  0415  0481  0500  0507  0728  0840  0851  1042  1046  1068  1074  1086  1120  1199  1353  1398  1489  1622  1838  1938  1977  2103  2132  2338  2378  2382  2547  2639  2656  2713  3042  3059  3209  3263  3505  3515  3572  3577  3590  3725  3745  3838  3893  3976  3984  4021  4050  4332  4389  4506  4518  4568  4891  5057  5058  5072  5091  5469  5488  5504  5633  5709  5736  5872  6184  6216  6346  6349  6385  6387  6422  6509  6547  6631  6890  7071  7089  7117  7125  7139  7244  7258  7261  7374  7391  7429  7469  7509  7526  7542  7632  7675  7721  7733  7771  7848  7919  8030  8161  8191  8208  8314  8334  8528  8737  8967  9114  9125  9148  9219  9272  9446  9678  9747  9788  9849

09:35 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?