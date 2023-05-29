Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-720 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 29-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-720 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.
Kerala Lottery Results Monday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-720" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 29, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-720" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 29 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-720 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-720 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-720 Prize Details
Win Win lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 257065 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AF 893279 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SALEEM N
Agency No.: Q 3547
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AC 354244 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHULOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Ticket No: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 893279
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 354244
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 893279 AB 893279 AC 893279 AD 893279 AE 893279 AG 893279 AH 893279 AJ 893279 AK 893279 AL 893279 AM 893279
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2104 5728 6245 6221 7225 8026 3243 5525 3053 4022 1918 1850 0665 3504 3706 4231 7935 8095
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1557 1750 2178 3414 3783 6797 7601
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0743 0899 1471 1879 1926 2277 3076 3078 4750 4927 4969 6373 6458 6943 6957 7054 7216 7242 8252 8437 8640 9121 9303 9349 9493 9972
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0062 0501 0514 0662 0743 0811 0834 0848 0978 1130 1391 1673 1715 1807 1939 2036 2311 2583 2760 2811 2908 3128 3310 3382 3447 3481 3484 3656 4310 4376 4580 4637 4724 4766 4936 5135 5339 5349 5519 5588 5747 5791 6220 6264 6270 6342 6410 6450 6828 6948 7023 7031 7046 7196 7337 7625 7879 7929 8228 8302 8364 8419 8488 8525 8861 8925 9205 9312 9397 9430 9611 9702 9959
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0183 0276 0379 0571 0646 0693 0818 0930 0973 1091 1120 1193 1279 1327 1336 1442 1495 1547 1595 1648 1698 1734 1795 1954 2171 2188 2239 2436 2527 2530 2637 2682 2804 2835 2857 2884 2941 3126 3176 3416 3536 3662 3782 3801 3813 3926 4012 4014 4140 4194 4309 4469 4604 4614 4615 4708 4790 4807 4830 4832 4886 5019 5054 5170 5176 5641 5757 5795 6030 6053 6422 6434 6507 6560 6657 6671 6809 6856 6859 6933 7146 7199 7267 7273 7487 7507 7514 7530 7605 7627 7643 7707 7786 7918 7948 7961 7970 8086 8379 8425 8509 8512 8577 8702 8851 9011 9075 9113 9177 9380 9381 9529 9550 9555 9622 9677 9703 9712 9720 9820 9876 9956 9969
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: KARUNYA KR-603 Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- (80 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KT 270100 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: V I VARGHESE
Agency No.: R 5702
2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KP 135286 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: BHEEMA P M
Agency No.: E 8847
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105
Kerala Lottey Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 270100
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KP 135286
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 270100 KO 270100 KP 270100 KR 270100 KS 270100 KU 270100 KV 270100 KW 270100 KX 270100 KY 270100 KZ 270100
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7214 5873 5601 1306 2650 5040 6444 2658 8094 5155 8011 0482 4594 9537 0534 5443 9064 4574
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0920 1050 2202 2748 3320 3845 3856 6720 8060 9986
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0010 0960 1441 2685 3783 4056 5623 5674 5848 5934 7138 8227 9018 9377
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0009 0268 0559 0605 1723 1842 1966 2007 2277 2483 2529 2544 2556 2853 2952 3036 3130 3302 3537 3808 3871 4005 4240 4329 4532 4571 4619 4656 4663 4888 4943 5027 5107 5157 5199 5226 5236 5357 5366 5696 5773 5784 6069 6085 6136 6184 6294 6297 6363 6374 6420 6482 6518 6558 6732 6758 7013 7063 7149 7221 7263 7280 7294 7320 7391 7510 7687 7804 8190 8278 8334 8378 8680 8694 8752 8851 8998 9599 9607 9631
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2649 3442 7624 9351 5566 9311 1381 1078 3528 0910 2798 7325 1948 8145 7614 4660 9424 8137 5289 3995 2734 8955 5838 1152 4804 2450 7519 7496 7652 6251 6957 7898 1324 8234 6821 8112 9894 0615 5133 3088 9785 5687 9136 0241 9252 0677 3932 6322 7243 8508 2653 0928 1378 0877 2878 5114 1569 4649 2110 4011 4657 7565 6025 6654 4889 0164 6146 8400 5231 0681 6448 0562 1708 9450 3303 8543 1226 5412 6058 5308 5255 8642 6144 1160 5487 4163 9974 2335 2119 7207 7082 0549 9792 1647 9056 8683 3498 7159 1983 7845 0761 5283 4785 7631 4400 3446 2875 9547 5557 3979 9992 2609 2826 0148 8201 7774 3106 5115 2572 3721 7300 8935 3566 3612
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site