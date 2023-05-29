topStoriesenglish2615041
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-720 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 29-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:01 PM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-720 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-720 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Monday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-720" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 29, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-720" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 29 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-720 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday

Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday

Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday

Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday

Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 Tuesday

Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-719 Monday

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-720 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

29 May 2023
12:59 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-720 Prize Details

Win Win lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got 75 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 5 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 257065 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12:59 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AF 893279 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SALEEM N
Agency No.: Q 3547

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AC 354244 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHULOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Ticket No: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780

12:58 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 893279

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 354244

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 893279 AB 893279 AC 893279 AD 893279 AE 893279 AG 893279 AH 893279 AJ 893279 AK 893279 AL 893279 AM 893279

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2104  5728  6245  6221  7225  8026  3243  5525  3053  4022  1918  1850  0665  3504  3706  4231  7935  8095

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1557  1750  2178  3414  3783  6797  7601

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0743  0899  1471  1879  1926  2277  3076  3078  4750  4927  4969  6373  6458  6943  6957  7054  7216  7242  8252  8437  8640  9121  9303  9349  9493  9972

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0062  0501  0514  0662  0743  0811  0834  0848  0978  1130  1391  1673  1715  1807  1939  2036  2311  2583  2760  2811  2908  3128  3310  3382  3447  3481  3484  3656  4310  4376  4580  4637  4724  4766  4936  5135  5339  5349  5519  5588  5747  5791  6220  6264  6270  6342  6410  6450  6828  6948  7023  7031  7046  7196  7337  7625  7879  7929  8228  8302  8364  8419  8488  8525  8861  8925  9205  9312  9397  9430  9611  9702  9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0183  0276  0379  0571  0646  0693  0818  0930  0973  1091  1120  1193  1279  1327  1336  1442  1495  1547  1595  1648  1698  1734  1795  1954  2171  2188  2239  2436  2527  2530  2637  2682  2804  2835  2857  2884  2941  3126  3176  3416  3536  3662  3782  3801  3813  3926  4012  4014  4140  4194  4309  4469  4604  4614  4615  4708  4790  4807  4830  4832  4886  5019  5054  5170  5176  5641  5757  5795  6030  6053  6422  6434  6507  6560  6657  6671  6809  6856  6859  6933  7146  7199  7267  7273  7487  7507  7514  7530  7605  7627  7643  7707  7786  7918  7948  7961  7970  8086  8379  8425  8509  8512  8577  8702  8851  9011  9075  9113  9177  9380  9381  9529  9550  9555  9622  9677  9703  9712  9720  9820  9876  9956  9969

12:57 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday: KARUNYA KR-603 Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- (80 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KT 270100 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: V I VARGHESE
Agency No.: R 5702

2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: KP 135286 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: BHEEMA P M
Agency No.: E 8847

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)  
Ticket No: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105

12:56 PM

Kerala Lottey Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KT 270100

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KP 135286

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: KN 328113 KO 479820 KP 983497 KR 505079 KS 989770 KT 947405 KU 268695 KV 516660 KW 869059 KX 467498 KY 804992 KZ 725105

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KN 270100  KO 270100 KP 270100  KR 270100 KS 270100  KU 270100 KV 270100  KW 270100 KX 270100  KY 270100  KZ 270100

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 7214  5873  5601  1306  2650  5040  6444  2658  8094  5155  8011  0482  4594  9537  0534  5443  9064  4574

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0920  1050  2202  2748  3320  3845  3856  6720  8060  9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0010  0960  1441  2685  3783  4056  5623  5674  5848  5934  7138  8227  9018  9377

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0009  0268  0559  0605  1723  1842  1966  2007  2277  2483  2529  2544  2556  2853  2952  3036  3130  3302  3537  3808  3871  4005  4240  4329  4532  4571  4619  4656  4663  4888  4943  5027  5107  5157  5199  5226  5236  5357  5366  5696  5773  5784  6069  6085  6136  6184  6294  6297  6363  6374  6420  6482  6518  6558  6732  6758  7013  7063  7149  7221  7263  7280  7294  7320  7391  7510  7687  7804  8190  8278  8334  8378  8680  8694  8752  8851  8998  9599  9607  9631

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2649  3442  7624  9351  5566  9311  1381  1078  3528  0910  2798  7325  1948  8145  7614  4660  9424  8137  5289  3995  2734  8955  5838  1152  4804  2450  7519  7496  7652  6251  6957  7898  1324  8234  6821  8112  9894  0615  5133  3088  9785  5687  9136  0241  9252  0677  3932  6322  7243  8508  2653  0928  1378  0877  2878  5114  1569  4649  2110  4011  4657  7565  6025  6654  4889  0164  6146  8400  5231  0681  6448  0562  1708  9450  3303  8543  1226  5412  6058  5308  5255  8642  6144  1160  5487  4163  9974  2335  2119  7207  7082  0549  9792  1647  9056  8683  3498  7159  1983  7845  0761  5283  4785  7631  4400  3446  2875  9547  5557  3979  9992  2609  2826  0148  8201  7774  3106  5115  2572  3721  7300  8935  3566  3612

12:49 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

