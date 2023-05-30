Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 30-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-367" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 30, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-367" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 30 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS
Kerala Loterry Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday
Kerala Loterry Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday
Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA KR-603 Saturday
Kerala Loterry Result: NIRMAL NR-330 Friday
Kerala Loterry Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-471 Thursday
Kerala Loterry Result: VISHU BUMPER BR-91 Wednesday
Kerala Loterry Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-366 Tuesday
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 171902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: GIREESH KURUP
Agency No.: T 3441
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 642172 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822
Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 171902
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WA 642172
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WB 171902 WC 171902 WD 171902 WE 171902 WF 171902 WG 171902 WH 171902 WJ 171902 WK 171902 WL 171902 WM 171902
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362 0839 1055 1236 2494 3217 3748 4592 4646 4847 5418 6333 6356 7226 7393 7958 8189 9738
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0184 1481 3105 4542 6297 6923 7366 7595 8025 9424
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1195 2665 2767 3622 3921 4317 4712 5850 7150 7166 7249 8480 9902 9918
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0218 0669 0679 0779 0933 1079 1383 1422 1663 1899 1997 2089 2101 2468 2819 2842 2932 3057 3110 3328 3575 3644 3651 3688 3738 3791 3876 3991 4157 4160 4179 4202 4264 4491 4805 5030 5065 5087 5117 5252 5306 5343 5381 5390 5420 5526 5694 5698 5734 5789 5889 5922 6130 6135 6323 6465 6498 6617 6799 6815 6930 7051 7096 7141 7146 7279 7317 7448 7661 7799 7996 8202 8400 8877 8942 8997 9112 9227 9320 9546 9679 9843
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051 0170 0214 0231 0274 0286 0292 0306 0381 0412 0415 0481 0500 0507 0728 0840 0851 1042 1046 1068 1074 1086 1120 1199 1353 1398 1489 1622 1838 1938 1977 2103 2132 2338 2378 2382 2547 2639 2656 2713 3042 3059 3209 3263 3505 3515 3572 3577 3590 3725 3745 3838 3893 3976 3984 4021 4050 4332 4389 4506 4518 4568 4891 5057 5058 5072 5091 5469 5488 5504 5633 5709 5736 5872 6184 6216 6346 6349 6385 6387 6422 6509 6547 6631 6890 7071 7089 7117 7125 7139 7244 7258 7261 7374 7391 7429 7469 7509 7526 7542 7632 7675 7721 7733 7771 7848 7919 8030 8161 8191 8208 8314 8334 8528 8737 8967 9114 9125 9148 9219 9272 9446 9678 9747 9788 9849
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Top 3 Winners
1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AF 893279 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SALEEM N
Agency No.: Q 3547
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AC 354244 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHULOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
Ticket No: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 893279
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 354244
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 893279 AB 893279 AC 893279 AD 893279 AE 893279 AG 893279 AH 893279 AJ 893279 AK 893279 AL 893279 AM 893279
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2104 5728 6245 6221 7225 8026 3243 5525 3053 4022 1918 1850 0665 3504 3706 4231 7935 8095
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1557 1750 2178 3414 3783 6797 7601
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0743 0899 1471 1879 1926 2277 3076 3078 4750 4927 4969 6373 6458 6943 6957 7054 7216 7242 8252 8437 8640 9121 9303 9349 9493 9972
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0062 0501 0514 0662 0743 0811 0834 0848 0978 1130 1391 1673 1715 1807 1939 2036 2311 2583 2760 2811 2908 3128 3310 3382 3447 3481 3484 3656 4310 4376 4580 4637 4724 4766 4936 5135 5339 5349 5519 5588 5747 5791 6220 6264 6270 6342 6410 6450 6828 6948 7023 7031 7046 7196 7337 7625 7879 7929 8228 8302 8364 8419 8488 8525 8861 8925 9205 9312 9397 9430 9611 9702 9959
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0183 0276 0379 0571 0646 0693 0818 0930 0973 1091 1120 1193 1279 1327 1336 1442 1495 1547 1595 1648 1698 1734 1795 1954 2171 2188 2239 2436 2527 2530 2637 2682 2804 2835 2857 2884 2941 3126 3176 3416 3536 3662 3782 3801 3813 3926 4012 4014 4140 4194 4309 4469 4604 4614 4615 4708 4790 4807 4830 4832 4886 5019 5054 5170 5176 5641 5757 5795 6030 6053 6422 6434 6507 6560 6657 6671 6809 6856 6859 6933 7146 7199 7267 7273 7487 7507 7514 7530 7605 7627 7643 7707 7786 7918 7948 7961 7970 8086 8379 8425 8509 8512 8577 8702 8851 9011 9075 9113 9177 9380 9381 9529 9550 9555 9622 9677 9703 9712 9720 9820 9876 9956 9969
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site