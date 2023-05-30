topStoriesenglish2615492
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 TUESDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 30-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "STHREE SAKTHI". Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "STHREE SAKTHI" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "STHREE SAKTHI" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "STHREE SAKTHI SS-367" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 30, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-367" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 30 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-367 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

30 May 2023
12:51 PM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

12:50 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 171902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: GIREESH KURUP
Agency No.: T 3441

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
Ticket No: WA 642172 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: S MOHAMMED YASEEN
Agency No.: T 2441

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- (1 Lakh)
Ticket No: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822

12:48 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-720 Monday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WA 171902

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WA 642172

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: WA 365626 WB 272682 WC 263072 WD 581455 WE 884483 WF 106513 WG 581872 WH 646488 WJ 768490 WK 504952 WL 368733 WM 234822

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WB 171902 WC 171902 WD 171902 WE 171902 WF 171902 WG 171902 WH 171902 WJ 171902 WK 171902 WL 171902 WM 171902

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0362  0839  1055  1236  2494  3217  3748  4592  4646  4847  5418  6333  6356  7226  7393  7958  8189  9738

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0184  1481  3105  4542  6297  6923  7366  7595  8025  9424

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1195  2665  2767  3622  3921  4317  4712  5850  7150  7166  7249  8480  9902  9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0218  0669  0679  0779  0933  1079  1383  1422  1663  1899  1997  2089  2101  2468  2819  2842  2932  3057  3110  3328  3575  3644  3651  3688  3738  3791  3876  3991  4157  4160  4179  4202  4264  4491  4805  5030  5065  5087  5117  5252  5306  5343  5381  5390  5420  5526  5694  5698  5734  5789  5889  5922  6130  6135  6323  6465  6498  6617  6799  6815  6930  7051  7096  7141  7146  7279  7317  7448  7661  7799  7996  8202  8400  8877  8942  8997  9112  9227  9320  9546  9679  9843

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0051  0170  0214  0231  0274  0286  0292  0306  0381  0412  0415  0481  0500  0507  0728  0840  0851  1042  1046  1068  1074  1086  1120  1199  1353  1398  1489  1622  1838  1938  1977  2103  2132  2338  2378  2382  2547  2639  2656  2713  3042  3059  3209  3263  3505  3515  3572  3577  3590  3725  3745  3838  3893  3976  3984  4021  4050  4332  4389  4506  4518  4568  4891  5057  5058  5072  5091  5469  5488  5504  5633  5709  5736  5872  6184  6216  6346  6349  6385  6387  6422  6509  6547  6631  6890  7071  7089  7117  7125  7139  7244  7258  7261  7374  7391  7429  7469  7509  7526  7542  7632  7675  7721  7733  7771  7848  7919  8030  8161  8191  8208  8314  8334  8528  8737  8967  9114  9125  9148  9219  9272  9446  9678  9747  9788  9849

12:47 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Top 3 Winners

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AF 893279 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SALEEM N
Agency No.: Q 3547

2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- [5 Lakhs]
Ticket No: AC 354244 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: BHULOKA PANDYAN
Agency No.: Y 3471

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
Ticket No: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780

12:46 PM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-601 Sunday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 893279

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: AC 354244

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 947112 AB 179944 AC 560804 AD 726986 AE 259146 AF 568735 AG 436517 AH 246927 AJ 123228 AK 890885 AL 426764 AM 356780

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 893279 AB 893279 AC 893279 AD 893279 AE 893279 AG 893279 AH 893279 AJ 893279 AK 893279 AL 893279 AM 893279

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 2104  5728  6245  6221  7225  8026  3243  5525  3053  4022  1918  1850  0665  3504  3706  4231  7935  8095

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1557  1750  2178  3414  3783  6797  7601

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0743  0899  1471  1879  1926  2277  3076  3078  4750  4927  4969  6373  6458  6943  6957  7054  7216  7242  8252  8437  8640  9121  9303  9349  9493  9972

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0062  0501  0514  0662  0743  0811  0834  0848  0978  1130  1391  1673  1715  1807  1939  2036  2311  2583  2760  2811  2908  3128  3310  3382  3447  3481  3484  3656  4310  4376  4580  4637  4724  4766  4936  5135  5339  5349  5519  5588  5747  5791  6220  6264  6270  6342  6410  6450  6828  6948  7023  7031  7046  7196  7337  7625  7879  7929  8228  8302  8364  8419  8488  8525  8861  8925  9205  9312  9397  9430  9611  9702  9959

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0183  0276  0379  0571  0646  0693  0818  0930  0973  1091  1120  1193  1279  1327  1336  1442  1495  1547  1595  1648  1698  1734  1795  1954  2171  2188  2239  2436  2527  2530  2637  2682  2804  2835  2857  2884  2941  3126  3176  3416  3536  3662  3782  3801  3813  3926  4012  4014  4140  4194  4309  4469  4604  4614  4615  4708  4790  4807  4830  4832  4886  5019  5054  5170  5176  5641  5757  5795  6030  6053  6422  6434  6507  6560  6657  6671  6809  6856  6859  6933  7146  7199  7267  7273  7487  7507  7514  7530  7605  7627  7643  7707  7786  7918  7948  7961  7970  8086  8379  8425  8509  8512  8577  8702  8851  9011  9075  9113  9177  9380  9381  9529  9550  9555  9622  9677  9703  9712  9720  9820  9876  9956  9969

12:45 PM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

