Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-328 FRIDAY Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 12-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of NIRMAL NR-328 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-328" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 12, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-328" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 12 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 Wednesday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 214912
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FM 305412
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0818 1014 1244 1766 2333 2524 2624 2694 2733 2885 2960 4371 5025 5215 5654 5939 6358 7982 8021 8121 8643 8957 9349
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 214912 FB 214912 FC 214912 FD 214912 FE 214912 FF 214912 FG 214912 FH 214912 FK 214912 FL 214912 FM 214912
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1029 1048 1369 1537 3267 6320 6812 6880 6964 7952 9380 9491
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0815 0831 1507 2135 2962 2969 3141 3483 3531 3655 3730 3830 4206 4207 4241 4616 6670 6746 7102 8155 8562 8707 8846 8951
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098 0163 0177 0266 0321 0346 0579 0758 0776 0811 0830 0870 1140 1467 1529 1569 1682 1851 1952 2045 2169 2297 2437 2451 2771 3210 3280 3293 3375 3395 3417 3481 3540 3569 3582 3629 3824 3841 3850 3889 3925 4119 4280 4413 4583 4585 4745 4815 4899 4907 4913 4959 4980 5057 5158 5315 5454 5505 5623 5880 5942 6080 6083 6176 6284 6516 6910 6934 6941 6959 7319 7417 7525 7548 7717 7718 7791 7830 7874 8040 8183 8327 8393 8446 8463 8515 8596 8611 8629 8707 9247 9277 9360 9638 9671 9800
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076 0123 0148 0154 0209 0270 0393 0412 0447 0533 0556 0570 0662 0726 0813 0827 1239 1251 1341 1394 1433 1549 1574 1633 1726 1757 1840 1893 1930 2001 2048 2069 2261 2801 2928 3253 3373 3394 3413 3585 3619 3652 3825 3896 3955 3966 4002 4025 4052 4056 4251 4268 4346 4458 4461 4667 4671 4746 4848 4885 4946 5020 5104 5185 5549 5559 5624 5651 5675 5732 5854 5965 6211 6294 6412 6425 6435 6443 6446 6474 6475 6535 6603 6661 6929 7019 7049 7202 7226 7354 7391 7535 7568 7579 7650 7736 7821 7896 7921 7964 7965 7995 8035 8120 8213 8249 8282 8286 8318 8431 8573 8619 8687 8801 8832 8871 8909 8998 9154 9172 9321 9439 9470 9598 9649 9762 9966
KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY Thursday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PR 300259
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PV 726188
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: PN 122465 PO 942727 PP 216781 PR 110123 PS 569256 PT 846524 PU 908328 PV 425266 PW 739528 PX 129796 PY 344137 PZ 660716
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PN 300259 PO 300259 PP 300259 PS 300259 PT 300259 PU 300259 PV 300259 PW 300259 PX 300259 PY 300259 PZ 300259
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0149 0533 0632 1044 1081 2601 3468 4541 5354 5355 5795 6511 6525 6668 7041 8189 9291 9589
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0317 0491 0717 1107 1174 1283 1585 2046 2289 2302 2578 2692 3208 3441 4315 5599 5913 6253 6453 6774 6863 7181 7308 7530 8004 8062 8164 8478 8824 8905 8962 9117 9348 9768
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0214 0329 0638 0925 1025 1050 1135 1185 1239 1387 1416 1533 1804 1922 2508 2521 2850 2935 3007 3016 3031 3129 3283 3423 3580 3736 4005 4511 4565 4691 4771 5511 5655 5852 5933 5995 6043 6096 6154 6177 6256 6270 6447 6493 6517 6763 6808 6887 6941 7125 7126 7158 7219 7336 7340 7400 7410 7454 7538 7634 7911 7951 7978 8006 8211 8292 8332 8563 8665 8807 9109 9172 9189 9274 9417 9472 9501 9560 9674 9985
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056 0064 0454 0731 0830 0957 1067 1120 1144 1149 1210 1212 1467 1469 1546 1689 1780 1822 1853 1906 1920 1921 1930 1970 2044 2141 2191 2200 2204 2218 2451 2579 2588 2662 2726 2793 2871 2883 2945 3017 3054 3066 3178 3180 3286 3309 3370 3663 3720 3831 3915 4071 4096 4237 4291 4550 4601 4603 4683 4690 4830 4845 4893 4937 5060 5082 5129 5213 5252 5415 5460 5476 5588 5695 5717 5728 5817 6452 6485 6535 6594 6595 6615 6807 6972 7043 7122 7246 7288 7384 7412 7420 7421 7503 7521 7916 7942 7999 8055 8079 8096 8185 8289 8307 8368 8440 8500 8519 8525 8585 8723 8739 8822 8846 8866 8973 9110 9192 9207 9251 9344 9356 9415 9719 9935 9970
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Nirmal lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.