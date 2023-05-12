topStoriesenglish2606364
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-328 FRIDAY Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 12-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:28 AM IST|Source:
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of NIRMAL NR-328 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-328 FRIDAY Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Friday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-328" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 12, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-328" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 80 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 12 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-328 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

12 May 2023
09:27 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 Wednesday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: FJ 214912

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FM 305412

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0818  1014  1244  1766  2333  2524  2624  2694  2733  2885  2960  4371  5025  5215  5654  5939  6358  7982  8021  8121  8643  8957  9349

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: FA 214912 FB 214912 FC 214912 FD 214912 FE 214912 FF 214912 FG 214912 FH 214912 FK 214912 FL 214912 FM 214912

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1029  1048  1369  1537  3267  6320  6812  6880  6964  7952  9380  9491

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0815  0831  1507  2135  2962  2969  3141  3483  3531  3655  3730  3830  4206  4207  4241  4616  6670  6746  7102  8155  8562  8707  8846  8951

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0098  0163  0177  0266  0321  0346  0579  0758  0776  0811  0830  0870  1140  1467  1529  1569  1682  1851  1952  2045  2169  2297  2437  2451  2771  3210  3280  3293  3375  3395  3417  3481  3540  3569  3582  3629  3824  3841  3850  3889  3925  4119  4280  4413  4583  4585  4745  4815  4899  4907  4913  4959  4980  5057  5158  5315  5454  5505  5623  5880  5942  6080  6083  6176  6284  6516  6910  6934  6941  6959  7319  7417  7525  7548  7717  7718  7791  7830  7874  8040  8183  8327  8393  8446  8463  8515  8596  8611  8629  8707  9247  9277  9360  9638  9671  9800

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0076  0123  0148  0154  0209  0270  0393  0412  0447  0533  0556  0570  0662  0726  0813  0827  1239  1251  1341  1394  1433  1549  1574  1633  1726  1757  1840  1893  1930  2001  2048  2069  2261  2801  2928  3253  3373  3394  3413  3585  3619  3652  3825  3896  3955  3966  4002  4025  4052  4056  4251  4268  4346  4458  4461  4667  4671  4746  4848  4885  4946  5020  5104  5185  5549  5559  5624  5651  5675  5732  5854  5965  6211  6294  6412  6425  6435  6443  6446  6474  6475  6535  6603  6661  6929  7019  7049  7202  7226  7354  7391  7535  7568  7579  7650  7736  7821  7896  7921  7964  7965  7995  8035  8120  8213  8249  8282  8286  8318  8431  8573  8619  8687  8801  8832  8871  8909  8998  9154  9172  9321  9439  9470  9598  9649  9762  9966

09:26 AM

KARUNYA PLUS KN-469 LOTTERY Thursday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PR 300259

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PV 726188

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: PN 122465 PO 942727 PP 216781 PR 110123 PS 569256 PT 846524 PU 908328 PV 425266 PW 739528 PX 129796 PY 344137 PZ 660716

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PN 300259 PO 300259 PP 300259 PS 300259 PT 300259 PU 300259 PV 300259 PW 300259 PX 300259 PY 300259 PZ 300259

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0149  0533  0632  1044  1081  2601  3468  4541  5354  5355  5795  6511  6525  6668  7041  8189  9291  9589

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0317  0491  0717  1107  1174  1283  1585  2046  2289  2302  2578  2692  3208  3441  4315  5599  5913  6253  6453  6774  6863  7181  7308  7530  8004  8062  8164  8478  8824  8905  8962  9117  9348  9768

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0214  0329  0638  0925  1025  1050  1135  1185  1239  1387  1416  1533  1804  1922  2508  2521  2850  2935  3007  3016  3031  3129  3283  3423  3580  3736  4005  4511  4565  4691  4771  5511  5655  5852  5933  5995  6043  6096  6154  6177  6256  6270  6447  6493  6517  6763  6808  6887  6941  7125  7126  7158  7219  7336  7340  7400  7410  7454  7538  7634  7911  7951  7978  8006  8211  8292  8332  8563  8665  8807  9109  9172  9189  9274  9417  9472  9501  9560  9674  9985

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056  0064  0454  0731  0830  0957  1067  1120  1144  1149  1210  1212  1467  1469  1546  1689  1780  1822  1853  1906  1920  1921  1930  1970  2044  2141  2191  2200  2204  2218  2451  2579  2588  2662  2726  2793  2871  2883  2945  3017  3054  3066  3178  3180  3286  3309  3370  3663  3720  3831  3915  4071  4096  4237  4291  4550  4601  4603  4683  4690  4830  4845  4893  4937  5060  5082  5129  5213  5252  5415  5460  5476  5588  5695  5717  5728  5817  6452  6485  6535  6594  6595  6615  6807  6972  7043  7122  7246  7288  7384  7412  7420  7421  7503  7521  7916  7942  7999  8055  8079  8096  8185  8289  8307  8368  8440  8500  8519  8525  8585  8723  8739  8822  8846  8866  8973  9110  9192  9207  9251  9344  9356  9415  9719  9935  9970

09:25 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

09:24 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

Nirmal lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 70 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?