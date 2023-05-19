topStoriesenglish2610129
Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-329 FRIDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 19-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of NIRMAL NR-329 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Friday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-329" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 19, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-329" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 1 Crore.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 19 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-329 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-329 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

19 May 2023
09:33 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-329 Today

The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹70 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: 8,000/-, 2nd Prize: 10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: 1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: 5,000/-, 5th Prize: 1,000/-, 6th Prize: 500/-, 7th Prize: 100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.

09:32 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

09:31 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 Thursday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PK 733300

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PA 711765

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: PA 226100 PB 239417 PC 542858 PD 816799 PE 824606 PF 997628 PG 836512 PH 446287 PJ 120555 PK 920771 PL 324566 PM 339528

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 733300 PB 733300 PC 733300 PD 733300 PE 733300 PF 733300 PG 733300 PH 733300 PJ 733300 PL 733300 PM 733300

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0351  1090  1103  2035  4166  4292  4743  6884  7040  7475  8122  8433  8635  8747  9171  9357  9543  9789

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0102  0159  0457  0470  0993  1710  1737  2007  2209  2977  3136  3916  3934  3987  4033  4889  5318  5429  6062  6077  6702  6898  7000  7159  7368  7438  7519  7537  7916  8253  9082  9136  9228  9501

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0000  0027  0040  0385  0409  0828  0863  1120  1255  1415  1416  1469  1562  1686  1692  1940  2229  2295  2344  2549  2739  3012  3055  3190  3403  3490  3599  3713  3990  4011  4037  4116  4165  4240  4309  4351  4608  4618  4729  4978  4984  5234  5368  5434  5459  5617  5629  5711  5810  5956  6037  6204  6222  6261  6307  6472  7053  7132  7161  7468  7746  7768  7824  7963  8071  8520  8569  8654  8758  8783  9073  9136  9302  9365  9462  9526  9570  9624  9626  9910  9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0199  0436  0488  0518  0550  0899  0923  1045  1046  1076  1081  1184  1226  1303  1396  1503  1563  1572  1634  1696  1806  2011  2057  2095  2100  2199  2307  2412  2529  2600  2638  2792  2896  2915  3270  3315  3329  3351  3353  3398  3446  3447  3622  3851  3948  4001  4126  4213  4383  4399  4428  4445  4471  4473  4509  4536  4611  4614  4863  5250  5260  5338  5346  5423  5428  5734  5823  5982  6032  6073  6171  6228  6288  6495  6587  6600  6605  6673  6703  6812  6829  6945  6991  7067  7126  7242  7291  7296  7322  7330  7366  7420  7431  7495  7542  7591  7620  7621  7635  7754  7789  7872  8001  8046  8094  8107  8271  8447  8603  8612  8855  8864  8926  9028  9409  9425  9471  9573  9603  9616  9645  9688  9773  9862  9908  9930

09:31 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

