Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: NIRMAL NR-329 FRIDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 19-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "NIRMAL". Each Friday at 3 PM, the "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "NIRMAL" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "NIRMAL" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of NIRMAL NR-329 received Rs. 70 Lakhs today.
The lottery department announces the "NIRMAL NR-329" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 19, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-329" will be drawn.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 19 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-329 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Kerala Lottery Result: NIRMAL NR-329 Today
The prize distribution for the Kerala Lottery Result Today is 1st Prize: ₹70 Lakhs/-, Consolation Prize: 8,000/-, 2nd Prize: 10,00,000/-, 3rd Prize: 1 lakh/-, 4th Prize: 5,000/-, 5th Prize: 1,000/-, 6th Prize: 500/-, 7th Prize: 100/-. Kerala today lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000 then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with id proof for the claim. Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. For more details about the Kerala Lottery Prize claim and Kerala Lottery Prize Structures visit the pages. You can check the authenticity of your lottery ticket by verifying the Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a new feature presented by the Kerala lotteries department.
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA PLUS KN-470 Thursday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: PK 733300
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PA 711765
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKHS ARE: PA 226100 PB 239417 PC 542858 PD 816799 PE 824606 PF 997628 PG 836512 PH 446287 PJ 120555 PK 920771 PL 324566 PM 339528
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 733300 PB 733300 PC 733300 PD 733300 PE 733300 PF 733300 PG 733300 PH 733300 PJ 733300 PL 733300 PM 733300
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0351 1090 1103 2035 4166 4292 4743 6884 7040 7475 8122 8433 8635 8747 9171 9357 9543 9789
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0102 0159 0457 0470 0993 1710 1737 2007 2209 2977 3136 3916 3934 3987 4033 4889 5318 5429 6062 6077 6702 6898 7000 7159 7368 7438 7519 7537 7916 8253 9082 9136 9228 9501
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0000 0027 0040 0385 0409 0828 0863 1120 1255 1415 1416 1469 1562 1686 1692 1940 2229 2295 2344 2549 2739 3012 3055 3190 3403 3490 3599 3713 3990 4011 4037 4116 4165 4240 4309 4351 4608 4618 4729 4978 4984 5234 5368 5434 5459 5617 5629 5711 5810 5956 6037 6204 6222 6261 6307 6472 7053 7132 7161 7468 7746 7768 7824 7963 8071 8520 8569 8654 8758 8783 9073 9136 9302 9365 9462 9526 9570 9624 9626 9910 9995
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0199 0436 0488 0518 0550 0899 0923 1045 1046 1076 1081 1184 1226 1303 1396 1503 1563 1572 1634 1696 1806 2011 2057 2095 2100 2199 2307 2412 2529 2600 2638 2792 2896 2915 3270 3315 3329 3351 3353 3398 3446 3447 3622 3851 3948 4001 4126 4213 4383 4399 4428 4445 4471 4473 4509 4536 4611 4614 4863 5250 5260 5338 5346 5423 5428 5734 5823 5982 6032 6073 6171 6228 6288 6495 6587 6600 6605 6673 6703 6812 6829 6945 6991 7067 7126 7242 7291 7296 7322 7330 7366 7420 7431 7495 7542 7591 7620 7621 7635 7754 7789 7872 8001 8046 8094 8107 8271 8447 8603 8612 8855 8864 8926 9028 9409 9425 9471 9573 9603 9616 9645 9688 9773 9862 9908 9930
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.