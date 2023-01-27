topStoriesenglish2566275
Live Updates | PM Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister's Special Session for Students Appearing in Their Final Exams This Year

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE: As per official data, this year, a record 38.80 lakh students registered for participation in PPC, scroll down for latest updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Live Updates | PM Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister's Special Session for Students Appearing in Their Final Exams This Year
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents at the event. Nearly 38 lakh students have registered for this year’s PPC 2023. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NCERT has selected questions on a variety of subjects that the Prime Minister will address, including family pressure, stress management, preventing unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection, etc. Around 20 lakh questions have reportedly been submitted so far.

"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

27 January 2023
12:52 PM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi advises students to learn time management from their mothers

"Have you ever seen your mother's ability to manage her time? No matter how much work a mother performs, she never feels burdened. You will learn how to effectively manage your time if you watch your mother "Prime Minister Modi makes this statement in his yearly speech to students prior to their final exams.

 

 

12:50 PM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Modi addresses students appearing for their final exams this year

 

 

12:47 PM

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live Updates: Over 38 lakh registrations

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan during a press conference informed that over 38 lakh students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. 

