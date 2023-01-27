Live Updates | PM Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister's Special Session for Students Appearing in Their Final Exams This Year

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents at the event. Nearly 38 lakh students have registered for this year’s PPC 2023. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NCERT has selected questions on a variety of subjects that the Prime Minister will address, including family pressure, stress management, preventing unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection, etc. Around 20 lakh questions have reportedly been submitted so far.

"The students participating in the Pariksha pe Charcha programme will also be taken to places of national importance like Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path etc. to make them acquainted with our rich legacy," Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.