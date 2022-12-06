LIVE UPDATES | AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check latest updates here
AP EAPCET seat allotment result to be out Today at 6 PM, scroll down for the live and latest updates on AP EAPCET 2022.
AP EAPCET 2022: Department of Technical Education will announce the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result on December 6. The AP EAPCET 2022 allotment will be released at 6.00 p.m. Candidates can download the AP EAPCET 2022 result on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who will be alloted seats have to report at alloted college from December 7 to December 12.
The AP EAPCET 2022 counselling online registration for the MPC stream started on December 2 and interested candidates were able to pay the processing fee, register online, and complete the online certificate verification and option entry till December 4, 2022.
AP EAPCET 2022: Steps to check seat allotment result
Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
On the homepage click on the result link
Key in your log in details
Your AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the screen
Check and take print out.
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment
The seat allotment result will be available at 6 pm today, Dec 6
