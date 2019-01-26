Live Updates: India celebrates 70th Republic Day, PM Modi wishes nation

26 January 2019, 08:22 AM Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour on Republic Day 2019 in Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoists tricolour on #RepublicDay2019 in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/8mkUvNPurP — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

26 January 2019, 08:18 AM Visuals from Rajpath in Delhi: Crowds gather for the #RepublicDay2019 parade at Rajpath in Delhi. President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest at the parade today. pic.twitter.com/dZCOKSXTiY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

26 January 2019, 08:16 AM Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on Republic Day 2019. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also present. Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2019 . Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam also present. pic.twitter.com/zcnZQqhyY1 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

26 January 2019, 07:45 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes countrymen on Republic Day Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians. सभी देशवासियों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2019

26 January 2019, 07:44 AM More than 3500 students created massive portraits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the eve of Republic Day in Pune. Maharashtra: More than 3500 students gathered to create large portraits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the eve of Republic Day in Pune. pic.twitter.com/RCYPUpcfrj — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

26 January 2019, 07:18 AM Former president Pranab Mukherjee, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh (posthumously) and singer Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously) will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

The Bharat Ratna is being conferred after a gap of four years. Mukherjee, fondly known as 'Pranab Da', will be the sixth president to be receive this award. The government announced the names of 112 persons, including a transgender, for Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri in the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service etc. Among the Padma Vibhushan -- the country's second highest civilian award -- and Padma Bhushan awardees are President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman A M Naik, veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, former CAG V K Shanglu and former union ministers Kariya Munda and S S Dhindsa. The award ceremony will be held in March or April this year. Late actor Kadar Khan, former diplomat S Jaishankar and cricketer Gautam Ghambir were among the prominent personalities named on Friday for conferment of this year's Padma awards.



26 January 2019, 07:03 AM Delhi Metro services Delhi Metro services will be available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

26 January 2019, 07:02 AM Traffic Restrictions To facilitate smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar. Cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road will not be allowed till the parade is over. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, Kumar said. From 10 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both flanks. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, he added. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade from 2 am to 12.30 pm for their convenience, he said.

Movement of buses will be restricted at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, police said.

Buses from Ghaziabad for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge. All inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated. No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from Sarai Kale Khan will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm, the officer said. (PTI inputs)