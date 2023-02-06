Live Updates | JEE Main NTA Result 2023 (SOON): January Session Result to be out at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Details Here
Live JEE Main Result Date 2023: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 has concluded, and applicants are now awaiting the JEE Main results. This year, over 9 lakh aspirants took the JEE, with less than three lakh female students taking the exam., check latest details below.
JEE Main Result Date 2023 Live: Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is concluded and now the candidates await JEE Main result. JEE Main 2023 results are expected next week. The date and time of the results, however, have yet to be confirmed. JEE Main 2023 session 1 statistics were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 3. As a result, nearly 9 lakh candidates took the exam. Yesterday, February 2, the JEE Main 2023 answer key was released. As soon as the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 is released, the NTA will prepare the JEE Final Answer Key based on the representations provided by students. According to NTA data, around 8.6 lakh candidates sat for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course) and approximately 0.46 lakh individuals appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).
NTA also released the male-female ratio, stating that over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. In Paper 2, the male ratio was likewise greater; 25 thousand male students took the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.
JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, one in January and one in April. NTA will begin JEE Main 2023 april registrations following the conclusion of Session 1.
JEE main 2023 Live Updates: Where to check result
NTA will soon release the JEE Main 2023 Result. The JEE Mains Result will be made available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - whenever it is released. Students are urged to keep an eye on this official website for any updates on the NTA JEE Mains.
JEE Main 2023: Final Answer key RELEASED
The result of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be revealed soon. The NTA has already released the final answer keys for the JEE Main 2023 B.E and B.Tech papers. Candidates can obtain these final answer keys by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE main 2023 Result: Result Date
The result of JEE Main 2023 is scheduled to be revealed soon. Candidates will be able to view their NTA JEE mains results on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - once they are available.
