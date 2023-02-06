Live Updates | JEE Main NTA Result 2023 (SOON): January Session Result to be out at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Details Here

JEE Main Result Date 2023 Live: Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is concluded and now the candidates await JEE Main result. JEE Main 2023 results are expected next week. The date and time of the results, however, have yet to be confirmed. JEE Main 2023 session 1 statistics were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 3. As a result, nearly 9 lakh candidates took the exam. Yesterday, February 2, the JEE Main 2023 answer key was released. As soon as the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 is released, the NTA will prepare the JEE Final Answer Key based on the representations provided by students. According to NTA data, around 8.6 lakh candidates sat for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course) and approximately 0.46 lakh individuals appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

NTA also released the male-female ratio, stating that over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. In Paper 2, the male ratio was likewise greater; 25 thousand male students took the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.

JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, one in January and one in April. NTA will begin JEE Main 2023 april registrations following the conclusion of Session 1.