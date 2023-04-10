Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (Announced) 10.04.2023: Win Win W 714 Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 10-04-2023: On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Win Win W 714 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 714 result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Win Win W 714 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.
Today's draw for the Win Win W 714 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, April 10, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 714 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 10-04-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from April 10, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 713 Results live today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 714 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: Win Win 714 Lucky Draw 2nd Prize Winner
2nd Prize Rs.500,000/- (5 Lakhs)
WH 924307
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates Win Win W 714 Lucky Draw Today: First Prize Winner 75 Lakhs
1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)
WM 757116
Kerala draw Result for April 10, 2023 is Win Win W 714, the Win Win draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on April 10, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, April 10, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m., the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the Win Win 714 lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
