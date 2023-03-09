topStoriesenglish2581550
Live Updates | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Karunya Plus KN-460 Lucky Draw Result At 3 PM- Check Full List Of Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 09-03-2023: On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Karunya Plus KN-460 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Karunya Plus KN 460 result of the Karunya Plus Lottery here. Today at 3 pm, all Karunya Plus KN 460 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com. View the results and look over the complete list of winning digits for the Karunya Plus KN 460 Lotto provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Today's draw for the Karunya Plus KN 460 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, March 9, 2023, will be released soon. Karunya Plus KN 460 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Thursday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Karunya Plus lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 09-03-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KN-459 outcomes from March 9, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Results live today.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA PLUS KN 460 LOTTERY

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-460 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

09 March 2023
12:37 PM

Kerala Lottery Today 2023 Live Updates: Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya Plus KN-460 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Karunya Plus KN-460  will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 4 pm today.

