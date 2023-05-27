LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR NARMADA SATURDAY 1 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 27-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
- In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 27-05-2023 Saturday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (27 May 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result May 27-05-2023
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
DEAR SEAGULL FRIDAY 8 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 73B 69241
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – M/S SREE KRISHNA LOTTERY – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 69241
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 14321 19066 33528 34785 45277
52585 54463 75912 88920 89669
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0069 1419 1805 3282 4311
5108 6317 6683 9048 9358
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 2203 2273 2707 3380 3564
3986 4598 5526 7991 8728
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0075 0269 0337 0443 0510 0525 0568 0592 1058 1100
1101 1143 1220 1329 1635 1709 1740 2046 2092 2279
2283 2331 2404 2570 2657 2836 3189 3219 3364 3414
3419 3420 3429 3536 3691 3806 3807 4002 4004 4041
4359 4394 4545 4730 4769 4857 4880 4889 5111 5125
5220 5291 5382 5600 5615 5627 5703 5740 5783 5967
5971 6140 6253 6576 6586 6643 6798 7088 7111 7163
7184 7224 7276 7376 7425 7530 7642 7688 7779 7836
7927 8089 8145 8238 8258 8292 8419 8693 8771 8864
9023 9060 9439 9495 9512 9583 9618 9759 9779 9934
DEAR MOUNTAIN FRIDAY 6 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 93G 85388
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – MD. JAHID – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 85388
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 29310 35980 36416 47973 63698
66703 68520 77684 85464 96268
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0450 3354 3626 5290 5541
7302 8053 8325 9420 9802
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0647 1195 1315 3064 4277
5242 5282 5913 5986 9973
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0066 0143 0227 0272 0330 0339 0373 0408 0558 0561
0641 0961 1106 1389 1507 1570 1770 1774 1830 1935
2109 2132 2337 2428 2446 2499 2535 2657 2710 2927
3009 3304 3451 3461 3501 3550 3695 3735 3824 4062
4288 4376 4507 4556 4602 4683 4943 4958 4959 5184
5201 5306 5354 5407 5410 5532 5577 5616 5630 5762
6043 6145 6158 6338 6387 6579 6608 6707 6975 7034
7035 7092 7461 7590 7630 7976 8201 8207 8329 8408
8480 8598 8644 8758 8762 8810 8818 8821 8936 8938
8989 9331 9430 9516 9551 9582 9657 9769 9952 9992
DEAR MEGHNA FRIDAY 1 PM Winners
1st Prize ₹1 Crore/-
Ticket No: 45C 16101
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Sold by : SELLER – SATYA – WB
Consolation Prize 1000/-
Ticket No: 16101
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
Ticket No: 25742 27823 33011 33611 39427
41732 51973 82296 97023 98146
3rd Prize ₹450/-
Ticket No: 0049 0526 0842 1053 2225
2571 5511 6296 7405 8225
4th Prize ₹250/-
Ticket No: 0423 0428 1264 2149 2363
2500 3584 4934 5389 8648
5th Prize ₹120/-
Ticket No: 0158 0206 0258 0387 0564 0614 0635 0690 0742 0890
1176 1195 1249 1317 1377 1391 1460 1545 1648 1933
2012 2082 2267 2286 2323 2421 2444 2566 2704 2820
3072 3151 3194 3210 3378 3586 3716 3804 3919 4105
4346 4361 4439 4457 4486 4862 4894 4967 5091 5152
5191 5393 5562 5824 5874 5910 5941 5984 6122 6130
6162 6199 6305 6324 6515 6607 6687 6788 6909 6933
6999 7041 7180 7217 7303 7422 7582 7694 7805 7977
8176 8272 8294 8318 8329 8455 8495 8681 8788 9045
9065 9137 9199 9337 9746 9773 9891 9940 9963 9976
Nagaland Lottery Result 27.05.2023: How To Download
The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com
Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.
Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result "27.05.2023"
Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Step 5: Match your lottery number
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 27.05.2023
3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 27, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website