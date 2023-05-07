topStoriesenglish2604073
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 07-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

  • The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
  • Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
  • In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.

LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR YAMUNA 1 PM Result OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 07-05-2023 Sunday: The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", "DEAR SEA EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (07 May 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result May 07-05-2023

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

07 May 2023
12:36 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 07.05.2023: How To Download

The ticket buyers are requested to follow the below steps to check the Nagaland lottery result today. These steps will help you to find the correct result on time.

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at Nagalandlotteries.com

Step 2: Click the Today Lottery Result Option.

Step 3: Find “Nagaland Lottery Result 07.05.2023″

Step 4: Click the Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.

Step 5: Match your lottery number

12:31 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Saturday Winners

Dear NARMADA 1 PM Winners

narmada

Dear RIVER 8 PM Winners

RIVER

Dear STORK 8 PM Winners

Stork

12:31 PM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 07.05.2023

3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 07, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website

