हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India reports 3,205 new Covid cases, 31 deaths - check LIVE updates

The 31 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Delhi, the data showed. Meanwhile, PM Modi will be concluding his 3-day Europe visit today  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - 10:42
Comments |
Pic: IANS

India reported on Wednesday 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Europe visit will conclude today (May 4). After successful trips to Germany and Denmark, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. In Paris, Modi and Macron will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. 

Meanwhile, the Mumbai sessions court is expected to give the verdict on bail application of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana today, in the Hanuman Chalisa row. The duo were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23. They are currently in judicial custody.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.

 

4 May 2022, 10:17 AM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital on Wednesday.

4 May 2022, 10:17 AM

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509.

4 May 2022, 10:16 AM

India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday. The 31 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Delhi, the data showed.
 

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Viral Khatakhat: Desi dadi grooves on Bollywood's song, video goes viral