India reports 3,205 new Covid cases, 31 deaths - check LIVE updates

4 May 2022, 10:17 AM
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital on Wednesday.
The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stand at 19,509.
India reported 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday. The 31 new fatalities include 29 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Delhi, the data showed.