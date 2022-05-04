India reports 3,205 new Covid cases, 31 deaths - check LIVE updates

India reported on Wednesday 3,205 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Europe visit will conclude today (May 4). After successful trips to Germany and Denmark, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. In Paris, Modi and Macron will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai sessions court is expected to give the verdict on bail application of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana today, in the Hanuman Chalisa row. The duo were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23. They are currently in judicial custody.

