Live Updates | NEET PG 2023: Application Window Re- Opens Today Amid Postponement Demand, IMA Write Fresh Letter to Health Minster

NEET PG 2023: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the national voluntary organisation of physicians, wrote a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) by two to three months. At present, NEET PG 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 05, 2023.

National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences has re-opened the registration window for candidates from today, February 9, 2023. Keeping in view of the desire of candidates to extend the cut off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility has been extended up to August 11, 2023 for NEET PG.

Earlier, the NBEMS and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare extended the deadline for PG and MDS students to complete their internships until June 30, 2023. The registration period will reopen tomorrow, February 10, 2023, until February 12, 2023.

According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.