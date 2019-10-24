Live: Counting of votes for Maharashtra, Haryana state assemblies to begin soon

NEW DELHI: The results of Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 held on October 21 will be declared on Thursday (October 24) with the counting of votes begining at 8 AM on Thursday. Counting of votes will also be held for by-elections held in 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. The bypoll for these seats were held on October 21 (Monday).

The BJP and its allies won 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress held just 12 seats. The bye-election results will not change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures but their results will definitely act as a morale booster for political parties. In the recent assembly election, the two states witnessed a slump in the voter turnout this time as compared to 2014. The estimated voter turnout in Maharashtra was 61.26% as compared to 63.08% in 2014. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 65 per cent as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49%.

The BJP appears set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Maharashtra, where it is in alliance with the Shiv Sena, whereas in Haryana, the saffron party appears to be getting a tough competition from Congress and JJP - a new entrant in state politics. In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had won 122 seats and 63 seats, respectively, followed by 42 and 41 seats by the Congress and the NCP in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. All four parties had contested independently in the previous Assembly polls.

In Haryana, the BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress in the 90-seat assembly.

Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019:

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

Political parties in fray in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019:

This time, the main parties in the fray are the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Vidhan Sabha election in Maharashtra is a battle of two alliances -- the BJP and Shiv Sena on one hand, and the Congress-NCP on the other. Several smaller parties have allied themselves with either of these two groups.

Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance), the ruling combine, also includes Republican Party of India (A), Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. Similarly, the Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, People's Republican Party and the Samajwadi Party are with Congress-NCP in the Maha-Aghadi camp.

The Haryana assembly elections are important because they were held just five months after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP swept the entire North India. In Haryana, the BJP won all the nine Lok Sabha seats, as it did it in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. In Haryana, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda appealed to the state's dominant Jat community to vote for Congress which promised to address farm distress and unemployment if voted to power, the BJP's campaign focused mostly on nationalistic issues, such as the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the Balakot strikes, and on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal charisma.

In the 2014 Haryana assembly election, the BJP had won 47 seats in the 90-member assembly, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 19 seats, the Congress won 15 seats, while Others won 9 seats.

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 have made waves on two counts. This is the first time that someone from the Thackeray family is contesting an election - Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray. Secondly, neither the party founder Bal Thackeray nor his son Uddhav held any constitutional post. Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra was held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. The state boasts over 8.9 crore eligible voters, of which the number of service voters stands at around 1.17 lakh.

The BJP's manifesto has promised to provide 5 crore jobs in the next five years and houses for all by 2022 along with making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy. The party has also said it would seek prestigious Bharat Ratna for social activists and social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, and Indian independence activist Veer Savarkar.

The BJP aims to create a Rs 16,000 crore worth Marathwada drinking water grid project in the next five years if it comes to power in the state, it's manifesto stated. In addition to a commitment to invest up to Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects in the state, the party has also promised to create a separate maintenance department to keep a tab of ongoing highway projects.

Shiv Sena promised to make Maharashtra drought-free, provide more jobs, reduce pollution, and waive off farmer loans. Providing full meal at Rs 10, building all-weather roads connecting villages, the formation of trained groups at each district level to deal with natural disasters and the revival of stalled irrigation projects are other key electoral promises.

