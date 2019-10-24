Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results live updates and winners

24 October 2019, 07:48 AM
On October 22, CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife visited the Kedarnath temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. "Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!" Fadnavis had tweeted.
Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning.
Har Har Mahadev ! pic.twitter.com/kw2sdW1WQE
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 23, 2019
24 October 2019, 07:41 AM
The counting centre will have a huge deployment of security forces, including state police, CRPF and SRPF to maintain law and order. A media centre has also been set up outside every counting centre. The results will also be made available on the EC’s website eciresults.nic.in.
24 October 2019, 07:38 AM
The Election Commission (EC) has made all necessary arrangements for the counting day. More than 25,000 government employees have been deployed for counting in all the seats. Each constituency will have 14 to 20 counting tables and each table will have one supervisor, two assistants and three counting officials. Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) from five booths in each constituency will also be counted. The officials involved in counting will select these five booths in each constituency by a draw. These VVPAT slips will be tallies with the number of votes polled in these booths. Each counting table will have a micro observer and representatives of candidates will be allowed to remain present at each counting table. CCTVs have been installed at every counting station and the whole counting process will be video graphed. The observers from the Election Commission will also be present during the counting process.