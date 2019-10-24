close

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results live updates and winners

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results live updates and winners: The BJP has fielded its candidates in 164 Assembly seats, including the candidates of smaller allies who are contesting on BJP's lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 124 seats. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 07:51
Comments |

The fate of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, former Maharashtra deputy CM and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, will be decided on Thursday as counting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly election is underway. The voting for the assembly election was held in a single-phase on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

This time, the BJP has fielded its candidates in 164 Assembly seats, including the candidates of smaller allies who are contesting on BJP's lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress and NCP contested the election in alliance with the Congress fielding candidates in 147 seats and NCP in 121. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has named its candidates in 101 seats and a total of 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

Here are the live updates:

24 October 2019, 07:48 AM

On October 22, CM Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife visited the Kedarnath temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. "Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!" Fadnavis had tweeted.

24 October 2019, 07:41 AM

The counting centre will have a huge deployment of security forces, including state police, CRPF and SRPF to maintain law and order. A media centre has also been set up outside every counting centre. The results will also be made available on the EC’s website eciresults.nic.in.

24 October 2019, 07:38 AM

The Election Commission (EC) has made all necessary arrangements for the counting day. More than 25,000 government employees have been deployed for counting in all the seats. Each constituency will have 14 to 20 counting tables and each table will have one supervisor, two assistants and three counting officials. Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) from five booths in each constituency will also be counted. The officials involved in counting will select these five booths in each constituency by a draw. These VVPAT slips will be tallies with the number of votes polled in these booths. Each counting table will have a micro observer and representatives of candidates will be allowed to remain present at each counting table. CCTVs have been installed at every counting station and the whole counting process will be video graphed. The observers from the Election Commission will also be present during the counting process.

