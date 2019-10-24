Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results live updates and winners

The fate of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, former Maharashtra deputy CM and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, will be decided on Thursday as counting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly election is underway. The voting for the assembly election was held in a single-phase on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

This time, the BJP has fielded its candidates in 164 Assembly seats, including the candidates of smaller allies who are contesting on BJP's lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress and NCP contested the election in alliance with the Congress fielding candidates in 147 seats and NCP in 121. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has named its candidates in 101 seats and a total of 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

Here are the live updates: