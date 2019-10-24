close

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance heads towards majority

The alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are heading towards a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The counting of votes for the 288-member assembly is underway. The voting for the assembly election was held in a single-phase on October 21. A total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray this time.

Prominent leaders like BJP`s Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in Shirdi, Nitesh Rane in Kankavali, Mohini Eknath Khadse in Muktainagar and Shiv Sena`s Aditya Thackeray in Worli are leading. NCP`s Ajit Pawar in Baramati, Congress` Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar in Brahmapuri and Balasaheb Thorat in Sangamner are also leading as per the initial trends.

This time, the BJP has fielded its candidates in 164 Assembly seats, including the candidates of smaller allies who are contesting on BJP's lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress and NCP contested the election in alliance with the Congress fielding candidates in 147 seats and NCP in 121. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has named its candidates in 101 seats and a total of 1,400 Independents are also in the fray.

