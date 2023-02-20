Live Updates | Postpone NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Postponement Case TODAY, Will Exam Be Postponed?
NEET PG 2023 Live: NEET PG postponement case will likely be heard today in Supreme Court, scroll down for all the latest updates.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing is scheduled this week and it will likely be held today. Medical aspirants are demanding that the NEET PG 2023 exam date should be postponed by 2-3 months. A plea has been filed to the Supreme Court. As of now, NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha that the NEET PG 2023 exam will not be postponed.
Following this, students filed a petition at Telangana High Court but the court refused to intervene stating that the revision of exam dates would not be feasible. Now, as the plea is within the Supreme Court, aspirants are now eyeing on the hearing and final verdict of the apex court.
We are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing. It could be anyday in ths week. V r trying for hearing asap.
Ministery officials r closely monitoring my tweets so I request @MoHFW_INDIA to stop ths unnecessary battle with the students and Postpone NEET PG immediately. @PMOIndia — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) February 19, 2023
According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.
NEET PG Postpone 2023 Live Updates: ABVP Urges Health Minister to Intervene
Amid growing demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2023 exam, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging the minister to extend the deadline for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) internship.
NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: SC Hearing Likely Today
National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing is expected to be scheduled this week.
