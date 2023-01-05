LIVE UPDATES | UP Board Exam Date 2023 (SHORTLY): UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam time-table to be RELEASED SOON, practical exams from Feb 16
UP Board exam dates for classes 10, 12 will be soon available on the official website of UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in, scroll down for latest updates.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2023 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj will release the UP Board exam timetable 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon. As per past trends, the UP Board exam datesheet is expected to be released in the first week of January as the UP Board exams 2023 are likely in March this year. However, an official confirmation about the release date of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is awaited.
Once released, students will be able to download the UP Board Exam dateseet 2023 for Class 10th board exams and class 12th board exams from the official website- upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Exam Dates 2023
As per reports, the UP board theory exams are likely to be held in March 2023, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. However, as per the academic calendar released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Class 10th and 12th pre-board examinations in the month of February. Class 10th, 12th pre-board examinations will be held from Feb 1 to Feb 15, 2023.
UP board exams 2023 Live Updates: Barcodes on answer sheets
This year, UPMSP will use bar codes in exam answer sheets, in an attempt to prevent unfair means practices.
UP Board Exams 2023 Time Table Live Updates: Registered candidates
A total of 31,16,485 students have been registered for Class 10 and 27,50,913 have registered for Class 12.
UP Board Exams 2023 Time Table Live Updates: 58 lakh candidates registered for exam
This year, over 58 lakh candidates have registered for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Steps to download
Visit the official website of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in.
Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.
Download the PDF and take a printout.
UP Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: SHORTLY
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the class 10th and class 12th date sheets soon at upmsp.edu.in
