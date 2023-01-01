LIVE UPDATES | UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th timetable to be OUT ANYTIME at upmsp.edu.in- Check latest updates here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj is expected to release the UP Board exam timetable 2023 for classes 10 and 12 soon. As per reports, the UP Board exam timetable is expected to be released on January 3 as the UP Board exams 2023 are likely in March this year. However, an official confirmation about the release date of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 is awaited. Students who are scheduled to appear in the Class 10th board exams and class 12th board exams will be able to download the UP Board Exam dateseet 2023 from the official website- upmsp.edu.in, once it is uploaded online.

UP Board Exam Dates

As per reports, the UP board theory exams are likely to be held in March 2023, while the UP board practical exams 2023 will be held from February 16 to 28, 2023, tentatively. Students must notice that the UP board has already released UPMSP model papers 2022-23 for Classes 10 and 12. Students can download the UP Board sample papers from the official website. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad i.e.- upmsp.edu.in.