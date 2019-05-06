Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Rajnath Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Mayawati among early voters

6 May 2019, 08:06 AM
Here are some visuals of polling at booth no. 66 in Govt High School in Pulwama, J&K.
Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from polling booth 66 in Govt High School in Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EKLbGTmkX3
6 May 2019, 08:03 AM
Polling underway in Dhaurahra parliamentary constituency amid tight security; BJP candidate Rekha Verma is pitted against Jitin Prasad of Congress.
6 May 2019, 07:58 AM
Dinesh Pratap Singh, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli, confident of his party's victory here, says people of Rae Bareli elected Sonia Gandhi and now they will elect me this time. Lotus will blossom this time in Rae Bareli, says Singh.
6 May 2019, 07:54 AM
Polling delayed at booth number 26 and 27 due to EVM glitches at Middle School polling centre, Amnour in Bihar's Saran. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudi in the queue to cast his vote.
6 May 2019, 07:42 AM
West Bengal: Voting yet to begin in booth numbers 289/ 291/292 in Howrah, glitches reported in EVMs and VVPATs, reports ANI.
6 May 2019, 07:41 AM
Home Minister and Lucknow BJP candidate Rajnath Singh casts his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars Home School.
Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh casts his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School pic.twitter.com/BXSZTvFeGS
6 May 2019, 07:38 AM
In Rajasthan, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, his wife Gayatri Rathore arrive at a polling station in Jaipur to cast their vote.
Rajasthan: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and his wife Gayatri Rathore arrive at a polling station in Jaipur to cast their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/BKamqz0xut
6 May 2019, 07:37 AM
An elderly man on a wheelchair brought to a polling booth in Chhapra, Bihar.
Saran: Elderly man on a wheelchair brought to a polling booth in Chhapra. #LokSabhaElections2019 . #Bihar pic.twitter.com/54wIu6h9wF
6 May 2019, 07:25 AM
PM Modi urges voters to vote in large numbers as polling begins for the 5th phase of 2019 polls.
Requesting all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers.
A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India’s better future.
I hope my young friends turnout in record numbers.
6 May 2019, 07:20 AM
Clashes reported between Congress and BJP polling agents at a polling booth in Hoshangabad in MP. Election officials on duty intervene to bring the situation under control, say reports.
6 May 2019, 07:15 AM
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term from family turf Amethi. He is facing a tough challenge from BJP's Smriti Irani, who, despite her defeat from the seat in 2014, has been frequently visiting the area.
6 May 2019, 07:13 AM
In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
6 May 2019, 07:12 AM
Voting will take place in 14 seats in UP, 12 in Rajasthan, 7 seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand.
6 May 2019, 07:07 AM
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, his wife Nilima arrive at a polling booth to cast vote. His son and Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress rival Gopal Sahu and CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency.
Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/r0F9V9Fffr
6 May 2019, 07:05 AM
Voting for 5th phase has begun in 51 Lok Sabha seats across 7 states amid tight security on Monday.
6 May 2019, 06:51 AM
Voters queue up outside a polling station in Barrackpore.
West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling station in Barrackpore; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/YoAJB8cvUK
6 May 2019, 06:50 AM
Voters queue up outside a polling station in Ayodhya.
Voters queue up outside a polling station in Ayodhya; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin shortly pic.twitter.com/22M7jsfXU4
6 May 2019, 06:50 AM
Some more visuals from polling booth no. 333 in Lucknow.
#Visuals from polling booth no. 333 in Lucknow; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/9dpuypq1K5
6 May 2019, 06:49 AM
Visuals from a model polling booth in Saran; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of polls to begin shortly.
Bihar: #Visuals from a model polling booth in Saran; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/TLN3jBRHIE
6 May 2019, 06:42 AM
Visuals from a polling booth in Lucknow; Home Minister Rajnath Singh is BJP's candidate, Pramod Krishnam is contesting as Congress candidate and Poonam Sinha is SP-BSP-RLD's combined candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.
#Visuals from a polling booth in Lucknow; Home Minister Rajnath Singh is BJP's candidate, Pramod Krishnam is Congress', & Poonam Sinha is SP-BSP-RLD's candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency pic.twitter.com/7Sddwgof37
6 May 2019, 06:32 AM
Violence in J&K's Shopian and Pulwama, 38 election officials airlifted: Reports
6 May 2019, 06:28 AM
Visuals from a polling booth in Amethi; Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are contesting for the Lok Sabha seat.
#Visuals from a polling booth in Amethi; Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are contesting for the Lok Sabha seat. Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/iaFeUjEkZY
6 May 2019, 06:25 AM
A view of intense patrolling being done in the Naxal-affected Kahrsawan area in the Khunti Lok Sabha Constituency in Jharkhand ahead of polling today.