Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Rajnath Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Mayawati among early voters

NEW DELHI: Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 began at 7 AM in 51 seats across 7 states on Monday. Polling is being held in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with a total of 8.75 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise. There is a massive security deployment at over 96,000 polling stations to ensure that the election is fair and peaceful.

It is to be noted that the fifth phase has the highest percentage of women candidates so far in Lok Sabha election 2019 - 12 per cent. All political parties have done intense campaigning to woo voters for their candidates in the fifth phase.

The fifth phase will witness some intense clashes, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi vs BJP leader Smriti Irani in Amethi, Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Poonam Sinha (SP) in Lucknow and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) vs Krishna Punia (Congress) in Jaipur Rural.

51 constituencies vote in phase 5 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

