LS Election LIVE Updates | 'Will Put PM Modi, BJP Leaders In Jail...': RJD MP Warns Of Action In Electoral Bond 'Scam' If INDIA Is Elected
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally is underway in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Ahead of his address, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the PM with a Damru. PM Modi was also felicitated by BJP women leaders at the venue of his public meeting in Rishikesh. Later today, PM Modi is set to galvanize support for the BJP candidate Indu Devi Jatav at the Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Karauli, Rajasthan.
Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi is slated to energize the Congress base by addressing gatherings in Anupgarh and Phalodi, which fall under the Bikaner and Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. These engagements are critical as both constituencies have been BJP strongholds for the past two terms.
The Prime Minister’s visit doesn’t end with Karauli; he will continue to campaign in Rajasthan with a rally in Barmer and a roadshow in Dausa on Friday. Despite winning the seat in 2019, the BJP faced a setback in the last year’s Assembly elections, securing fewer votes than the Congress across the eight Assembly seats within this Lok Sabha constituency.
Meanwhile, RJD MP Dr. Misa Bharti slammed PM Modi’s stance on the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Bharti, daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accused PM Modi of perceiving the MSP as a form of appeasement rather than a necessary support for farmers. The RJD MP also addressed the recurring allegations of corruption against her family, suggesting that these accusations surface whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar. She alleged that PM Modi is staying quiet on electoral bonds 'scam' and warned that the INDIA Alliance will put PM and other BJP leaders behind bars if voted to power.
Here’s what Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and candidate from Bihar's Karakat constituency, Upendra Kushwaha, said on the upcoming polls. “Our poll campaign is going on very well. We are getting the support of people from all sections of society.”
“Whenever there has been a weak and unstable government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage of it and terrorism has flourished in India. Today, there is a strong government in India, hence terrorists are being eliminated inside their homes. Today, there is a strong government in India, hence our Tricolour becomes a guarantee of security even in the war zone,” says PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.
Echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' being heard across country as people have seen what stable govt can do: PM at rally in Uttarakhand.
On road and rail connectivity in Uttarakhand, PM Modi says, "We are continuously increasing rail, road and air connectivity in Uttarakhand. Work is underway on Rishikesh -Karanprayag railway line. Distance between Delhi to Dehradun is also reducing. Border villages which were called 'last villages' under Congress, are now being developed under BJP govt. Air services have started for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. 900 km long highway is also being built to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath."
