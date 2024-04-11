LS Election LIVE Updates | 'Will Put PM Modi, BJP Leaders In Jail...': RJD MP Warns Of Action In Electoral Bond 'Scam' If INDIA Is Elected

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll rally is underway in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Ahead of his address, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the PM with a Damru. PM Modi was also felicitated by BJP women leaders at the venue of his public meeting in Rishikesh. Later today, PM Modi is set to galvanize support for the BJP candidate Indu Devi Jatav at the Vijay Shankhnad Rally in Karauli, Rajasthan.

Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi is slated to energize the Congress base by addressing gatherings in Anupgarh and Phalodi, which fall under the Bikaner and Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. These engagements are critical as both constituencies have been BJP strongholds for the past two terms.

The Prime Minister’s visit doesn’t end with Karauli; he will continue to campaign in Rajasthan with a rally in Barmer and a roadshow in Dausa on Friday. Despite winning the seat in 2019, the BJP faced a setback in the last year’s Assembly elections, securing fewer votes than the Congress across the eight Assembly seats within this Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Dr. Misa Bharti slammed PM Modi’s stance on the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Bharti, daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accused PM Modi of perceiving the MSP as a form of appeasement rather than a necessary support for farmers. The RJD MP also addressed the recurring allegations of corruption against her family, suggesting that these accusations surface whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar. She alleged that PM Modi is staying quiet on electoral bonds 'scam' and warned that the INDIA Alliance will put PM and other BJP leaders behind bars if voted to power.

If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars...", she added.