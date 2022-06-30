Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM
Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as some Shiv Sena leaders, met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 11.45 pm. Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked the Shiv Sena chief to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made.
- Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted his resignation.
- Koshyari has asked Uddhav to officiate as CM until an alternate arrangement is made.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered his resignation to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Thackeray, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others, met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 11.45 pm. Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked the Shiv Sena chief to officiate as Chief Minister until an alternate arrangement is made.
The resignation came amid the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government facing a floor test in the assembly.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action.
After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM, all eyes now on BJP
After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM, the focus is now on BJP as its leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. According to various media reports, the swearing-in of the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry may take place as early as Friday.
Uddhav Thackeray visits temple after quitting as Maharashtra CM
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Mumbai | Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple with sons Aaditya and Tejas after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/QyMy5Ehshf
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis holds a crucial meeting
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with BJP and independent MLAs late night on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Interacted and met all MLAs at a meeting of @BJP4Maharashtra and independent MLAs in Mumbai with leaders @ChDadaPatil , @SMungantiwar bhau, @mipravindarekar, @girishdmahajan ji, @ShelarAshish, @cbawankule..#BJP #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/KO5Ibt8UWh
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 29, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to decide next court of action: Maharashtra BJP chief
After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action.
To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde." He also said BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory."
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM
मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे यांनी आज राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांची राजभवन येथे भेट घेऊन मुख्यमंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा त्यांचेकडे सुपूर्द केला.
राज्यपाल कोश्यारी यांनी उद्धव ठाकरे यांचा राजीनामा स्वीकारला असून पर्यायी व्यवस्था होईपर्यंत पदाचा कार्यभार सांभाळण्यास सांगितले आहे. pic.twitter.com/0o1Jzrm0pW
— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 29, 2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered the resignation of his post to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.
The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Shri Thackeray to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangements are made. pic.twitter.com/lK1lgR5Jhg
— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) June 29, 2022
The resignation came amid the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government facing a floor test in the assembly.
