MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:11 AM IST
  • Uddhav Thackeray has resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
  • Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted his resignation.
  • Koshyari has asked Uddhav to officiate as CM until an alternate arrangement is made.

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered his resignation to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Thackeray, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others, met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 11.45 pm. Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked the Shiv Sena chief to officiate as Chief Minister until an alternate arrangement is made. 

The resignation came amid the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government facing a floor test in the assembly. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all latest updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis. 

30 June 2022
08:05 AM

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM, all eyes now on BJP

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM, the focus is now on BJP as its leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. According to various media reports, the swearing-in of the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry may take place as early as Friday.

08:03 AM

Uddhav Thackeray visits temple after quitting as Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.

07:14 AM

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis holds a crucial meeting

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with BJP and independent MLAs late night on Wednesday in Mumbai.

07:11 AM

Devendra Fadnavis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to decide next court of action: Maharashtra BJP chief

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has said that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action.

To a question about the BJP's next move, as it is the single largest party in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Patil said, "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde." He also said BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory."

07:08 AM

