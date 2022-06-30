Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered his resignation to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Thackeray, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others, met the governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai around 11.45 pm. Koshyari accepted the resignation and asked the Shiv Sena chief to officiate as Chief Minister until an alternate arrangement is made.

The resignation came amid the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government facing a floor test in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next course of action.

