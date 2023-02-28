LIVE Updates | Manish Sisodia Arrest In Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Hear Sisodia's Plea Against Arrest At 3.50 pm
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live: Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia’s plea against his arrest at 3.50 pm today, scroll down for the latest updates.
Trending Photos
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Minister, was arrested on 26th Feb by the CBI after being questioned for over eight hours in the Delhi liquor policy case. He is the second Delhi minister to be arrested. The Central Bureau Of Investigation said that Manish Sisodia's answers were not satisfactory. Now Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case. The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to take up Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam case.
After an eight-hour interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Sisodia was arrested on Sunday. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, claimed there was no proof against Manish Sisodia in the excise policy issue and that CBI agents disagreed on whether Sisodia should be detained. "I've been informed that the majority of CBI agents opposed Manish's arrest. There is no proof against him, and he is well respected by all of them. Yet, there was such intense political pressure to detain him that they were forced to submit to their political overlords, Kejriwal claimed in a tweet.
Stay Tuned For All The Latest And Live Updates On Manish Sisodia Arrest
Manish Sisodia Arrest Case: Gautam Gambhir Reacts
On Tuesday, former cricket player and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir claimed that the CBI's arrest of Manish Sisodia, the state's minister of education, is a "open-and-shut case" and blamed the AAP administration for exposing them.
Manish Sisodia Case Hearing Live Updates: SC To Hear Plea At 3.50 PM
The Supreme Court agreed to take up Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam case.
Delhi Excise Policy Case Live Updates: AAP Workers Protest
Aam Aadmi Party workers protested yesterday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case by the CBI.
Manish Sisodia Arrest Live Updates
The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
More Stories