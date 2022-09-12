MH CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: MH CET law result 2022 for 3-year LLB TODAY at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Check latest updates here
Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today at 5 PM.
MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 12, 2022. According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 will be released today at 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET LLB 3 year result on the official website.
The MAH CET 2022 law result for three years LLB will be declared in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.
MH CET law counselling fees for 3-year LLB
Candidates need to pay counseling fees based on the category such as general/SBC/NT/VJ/DT should pay Rs. 3,000 counselling fees. Whereas, SC/ST and OBC should pay Rs. 1,000.
Documents required for MH CET law counselling 2022 for 3-year LLB
Marksheet of qualifying examination
MH CET law 2022 admit Card
Scorecard of MH CET law 2022
Birth certificate
Domicile certificate
Caste certificate (if admission is sought under reserved category)
PwD certificate (if any)
MH CET 3-year LLB seats
In 3-year LLB course, around 145 law colleges will participate in MH CET law 2022. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 16,000 seats.
MH CET LLB result for candidates appeared for re-exam
Candidates who appeared in the re-examination for CET LLB will have their previous exam nullified. Only marks obtained in the re-exam will be considered for the MH CET law merit list.
MH CET law result re-examination
As the exam was marred by several technical glitches in some centres, a re-examination was held on August 27, 2022, in online mode.
MH CET law scorecards 2022
The MH CET LLB scorecards will be released a few days before the counselling. The scorecard of MH CET law is a mandatory requirement for appearing in counselling.
MH CET law result 2022
Candidates can check their MH CET LLB scores directly in the merit list. No login credentials are required to open the result.
MH CET law 2022 result declaration TIME
The CET Cell will announce the MH CET law result by 5 PM.
MH CET law result websites
Candidates can check the result of MH CET law 2022 on below mentioned websites.
Cetcell.mahacet.org
llb5cet2022.mahacet.org for five year LLB
llb3cet2022.mahacet.org for three year LLB
