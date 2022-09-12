NewsIndia
MHT CET RESULT 2022

MH CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: MH CET law result 2022 for 3-year LLB TODAY at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Check latest updates here

Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today at 5 PM.

MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 12, 2022. According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 will be released today at 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET LLB 3 year result on the official website.

The MAH CET 2022 law result for three years LLB will be declared in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).  The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.

12 September 2022
14:06 PM

MH CET law counselling fees for 3-year LLB

Candidates need to pay counseling fees based on the category such as general/SBC/NT/VJ/DT should pay Rs. 3,000 counselling fees. Whereas, SC/ST and OBC should pay Rs. 1,000.

14:05 PM

Documents required for MH CET law counselling 2022 for 3-year LLB

Marksheet of qualifying examination

MH CET law 2022 admit Card

Scorecard of MH CET law 2022

Birth certificate

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate (if admission is sought under reserved category)

PwD certificate (if any)

12:56 PM

MH CET 3-year LLB seats

In 3-year LLB course, around 145 law colleges will participate in MH CET law 2022. These colleges will offer a combined intake of around 16,000 seats.

12:52 PM

MH CET LLB result for candidates appeared for re-exam

Candidates who appeared in the re-examination for CET LLB will have their previous exam nullified. Only marks obtained in the re-exam will be considered for the MH CET law merit list.

12:51 PM

MH CET law result re-examination

As the exam was marred by several technical glitches in some centres, a re-examination was held on August 27, 2022, in online mode. 

12:50 PM

MH CET law scorecards 2022

The MH CET LLB scorecards will be released a few days before the counselling. The scorecard of MH CET law is a mandatory requirement for appearing in counselling. 

12:49 PM

MH CET law result 2022

Candidates can check their MH CET LLB scores directly in the merit list. No login credentials are required to open the result.

12:47 PM

MH CET law 2022 result declaration TIME

The CET Cell will announce the MH CET law result by 5 PM.

12:46 PM

MH CET law result websites

Candidates can check the result of MH CET law 2022 on below mentioned websites. 

Cetcell.mahacet.org

llb5cet2022.mahacet.org for five year LLB

llb3cet2022.mahacet.org for three year LLB

