NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result MEGHNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 6 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

Nagaland Lottery Result Meghna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery MEGHNA MORNING 6 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.

 

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 29-06-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 29-06-2024 June Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result June 29-06-2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

