Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 05-07-2024 TODAY: Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 05-07-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland Sambad lottery DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, July 05, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check the complete winners' list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 05-07-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper Rs 1 Crore.
Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result July 5-07-2024
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: Declared
Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 05-07-2024 LIVE: Dear Meghna 1 PM Lucky Draw Complete Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Result 28-06-2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1200
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000