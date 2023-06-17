topStoriesenglish2622647
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result SATURDAY: DEAR NARMADA 1 PM Lucky Draw Today- Check Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Saturday 17-06-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:58 AM IST|Source:

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 17-06-2023 Saturday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result June 17-06-2023

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

17 June 2023
01:57 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here Is How To Claim Dear Narmada 1 PM Prize Money 

Anyone may obtain the claim form from their official website. The rules of the Nagaland lottery must be followed by the players. If you won more over Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Winners can submit their claims to the following location together with the required documentation.

 

01:05 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Saturday Live Updates: Result Timings For 17-06-2023

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

