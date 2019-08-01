close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

NMC Bill live updates: Safdarjung Hospital doctors go on indefinite strike today

Amid widespread protests from the medical community, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill and it will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 08:00
Comments |

Intensifying its protests against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill for the second consecutive day, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital has called for an indefinite strike to be observed from Thursday. The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) will also go on strike for a day. Amid widespread protests from the medical community, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Bill and it will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Live TV

The NMC Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29 seeks to create the National Medical Commission (NMC) in place of Medical Council of India (MCI). The Bill also proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, known as National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a license to practice medicine.

Besides this, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), common counselling and NEXT would be applicable to institutes of national importance like AIIMS in order to achieve a common standard in medical education in the country. The Bill was passed with 260 members voting in its favour and 48 against it.

Here are the live updates:

1 August 2019, 07:51 AM

The indefinite strike comes on the same day when the Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency services are likely to be hampered due to the strike.

 

1 August 2019, 07:41 AM

Doctors across the country went on a 24-hour medical strike from 6 am on Wednesday, withdrawing all non-essential services. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for the strike in protest against the passage of the Bill.

1 August 2019, 07:41 AM

While the Centre has called the NMC bill a game-changer set to transform medical education and services in India, many members of the medical fraternity disagree. One of the primary concerns over the NMC Bill is that it will give a boost to quacks and quackery practitioners in rural areas. Doctors claim, under Section 32 of the NMC bill, nearly 3.5 lakh community health providers – mostly quacks-- would be legalised to prescribe drugs.

Must Watch

PT4M14S

J&K: Top Top Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander Fayaz Panzoo killed in Anantnag encounter