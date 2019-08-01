NMC Bill live updates: Safdarjung Hospital doctors go on indefinite strike today

1 August 2019, 07:51 AM
The indefinite strike comes on the same day when the Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency services are likely to be hampered due to the strike.
Doctors across the country went on a 24-hour medical strike from 6 am on Wednesday, withdrawing all non-essential services. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for the strike in protest against the passage of the Bill.
While the Centre has called the NMC bill a game-changer set to transform medical education and services in India, many members of the medical fraternity disagree. One of the primary concerns over the NMC Bill is that it will give a boost to quacks and quackery practitioners in rural areas. Doctors claim, under Section 32 of the NMC bill, nearly 3.5 lakh community health providers – mostly quacks-- would be legalised to prescribe drugs.