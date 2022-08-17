NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Students to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi TODAY at 10 AM- Check latest updates
Students will be gathered for a 'MAHA ANDOLAN' on NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET at Jantar Mantar in Delhi TODAY at 10 AM.
NEET UG 2022: The affected aspirants of JEE, NEET, and CUET will protest today, August 17 starting at 10 a.m. as part of the ‘MAHA ANDOLAN’ for injustice done by NTA in their exams. Twitter is flooded with #chalojantarmantar protest demands for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET from students and education activists. According to digital posters posted on social media, student activist Pawan Bhadana is in charge of organizing the symbolic protest for the NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET exams. On Twitter, it has also been seen that a link to a google form asking students if they would like to take part in the protest is circulated.
In order to improve their scores, some NEET aspirants are requesting a re-examination, while others want the NTA to hold a re-examination for the medical entrance test. Meanwhile, engineering aspirants are requesting a third attempt at the JEE Main, claiming that technical difficulties prevented some candidates from taking the exam.
NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 Students reactions on TWITTER
Everyone who lives near Delhi, please join the protest tomorrow, its a humble request All the details are given in the tweet.
It's high time @DG_NTA recognise their mistake and rectify it.#JeeMains2022#JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll #JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall https://t.co/36MLIllxlp
— Zeeshan (@Roadster072) August 16, 2022
NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 Protest
