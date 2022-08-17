NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Students to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi TODAY at 10 AM- Check latest updates

Students will be gathered for a 'MAHA ANDOLAN' on NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET at Jantar Mantar in Delhi TODAY at 10 AM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 12:13 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Students to protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi TODAY at 10 AM- Check latest updates
LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2022: The affected aspirants of JEE, NEET, and CUET will protest today, August 17 starting at 10 a.m. as part of the ‘MAHA ANDOLAN’ for injustice done by NTA in their exams. Twitter is flooded with #chalojantarmantar protest demands for NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET from students and education activists. According to digital posters posted on social media, student activist Pawan Bhadana is in charge of organizing the symbolic protest for the NEET UG, JEE Main, and CUET exams. On Twitter, it has also been seen that a link to a google form asking students if they would like to take part in the protest is circulated.

In order to improve their scores, some NEET aspirants are requesting a re-examination, while others want the NTA to hold a re-examination for the medical entrance test. Meanwhile, engineering aspirants are requesting a third attempt at the JEE Main, claiming that technical difficulties prevented some candidates from taking the exam.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates on NEET, JEE, CUET Protest

 

 

17 August 2022
00:10 AM

NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 Students reactions on TWITTER

 

00:08 AM

NEET, JEE, CUET 2022 Protest

Students will protest at Jantar Mantar today at 10 AM.

NEET UG 2022JEE Main 2022CUET 2022NEET answer keyNEET result dateNTAneet.nta.nic.inDelhiJantar Mantar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is crime against women not stopping?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of salute from Indigenous Howitzer Cannon
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What is the most bothersome problem for Indians?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?