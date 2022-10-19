NEET PG Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Round 2 Final Merit List to be RELEASED SOON at mcc.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 LIVE: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 final merit list is scheduled to be released today, October 19, 2022. The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, will publish the NEET PG Round 2 final allotment result on the official website, mcc.nic.in, today in accordance with the NEET PG Counseling Schedule 2022. Candidates can go onto MCC with their application number and birthdate to view their NEET PG Final allotment result for 2022. The final allotment results should be available by evening, according to the students. After taking into account the candidates' representations regarding the provisional allotment result, MCC will prepare the final allotment result. The seat allocation process for NEET PG Round 2 was carried out from October 17 to 18, 2022, and the tentative allotment results were made public yesterday, October 18.

Candidates who receive seats in Round 2 must report and enrol in the specified course and college in accordance with their NEET PG Seat allocation order between October 20 and 26, 2022.