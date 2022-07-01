New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (July 1) rebuked suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The apex court said her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire", adding that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". The apex court also refused to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged against her in various states to Delhi and permitted her to withdraw her plea.

Nupur Sharma had created furore with her controversial statements against the Prophet in a TV debate. Violent protests broke out in some states over Sharma’s remark. India also faced condemnation from Arab countries. BJP had distanced itself from Sharma and suspended her and Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party.

Recently, a tailor was brutally killed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, where the murderers said they were avenging an insult to Islam. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested for Kanhaiya Lal's murder. Their video confessing the crime went viral on social media where Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the tailor. Further, he threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well and also made an indirect reference to Nupur Sharma.

