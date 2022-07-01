Nupur Sharma controversy LIVE: PM Modi, BJP created ‘environment of anger, hatred’, says Rahul Gandhi
Nupur Sharma controversy LIVE: The apex court said Nupur Sharma's "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire", adding that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".
- Supreme Court rebuked Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet.
- The apex court allowed her to withdraw her plea of clubbing FIRs against her.
- Nupur Sharma's remarks has led to furore in the country.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (July 1) rebuked suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The apex court said her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire", adding that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country". The apex court also refused to entertain Nupur Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged against her in various states to Delhi and permitted her to withdraw her plea.
Nupur Sharma had created furore with her controversial statements against the Prophet in a TV debate. Violent protests broke out in some states over Sharma’s remark. India also faced condemnation from Arab countries. BJP had distanced itself from Sharma and suspended her and Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party.
Recently, a tailor was brutally killed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, where the murderers said they were avenging an insult to Islam. Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested for Kanhaiya Lal's murder. Their video confessing the crime went viral on social media where Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the tailor. Further, he threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well and also made an indirect reference to Nupur Sharma.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Nupur Sharma controversy:
Congress hits out at BJP
Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said, "It is wonderful that the Supreme Court has taken the cognizance of Nupur Sharma today. But the entire BJP should apologize to the nation for the kind of divisive policy and politics they do. The party is spreading so much hates around."
"Do not make women `Bali ka Bakra` (scapegoat). The BJP should apologize to the country because they have fanned hatred and set the country on fire. The BJP divided the country and spread hate. What Nupur Sharma did that is wrong but make her the `Bali ka Bakra` is also wrong. BJP has to be held accountable. They are responsible for divisive politics," she added. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi on Supreme Court's rebuke of Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks:
"It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. ..This environment of anger and this environment of hatred," he said and termed it as an "anti-national act," said Congress MP. (PTI)
More Stories