LIVE Updates | Peren Nagaland Election 2023 Result: TR Zeliang From NDPP vs Kingudi Joseph From NPF vs Kengim Kulimbe From IND

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Peren is a district in the Nagaland region of the country and an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (STs). In comparison to 2013, when 89.83 percent of Peren voters turned out to elect their Member of the Legislative Assembly, voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly elections was 78.54 percent.


Taditui Rangkau Zeliang of the NPF defeated the NDPP candidate in this seat in the 2018 Nagaland state Assembly elections by a margin of 5432 votes or 23.36 percent of the total votes cast. The votes cast for Taditui Rangkau Zeliang were 23253 (35.38 percent).

T. R. Zeliang of the NPF defeated the INC candidate for this seat in the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections by a margin of 2636 votes. T R Zeliang received 24618 votes, of the total number of votes cast.

02 March 2023
08:49 AM

LIVE Coverage | Peren Nagaland Election 2023 Result: Early Trends

BJP NDPP alliance taking lead in 34 seats in early trends. NPF ahead in 5 seats of the state.

08:29 AM

LIVE Updates | Peren Nagaland Election 2023 Result: Dark Horses

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) fought the Nagaland Election and fielded 16 candidates. The party's move makes the more close and tough fight for other contenders.

 

08:26 AM

LIVE Updates | Peren Nagaland Election 2023 Result: BJP Opens Early Lead

The counting of the vote starts at 8 AM. Early trends in Nagaland show that the BJP-NDPP alliance is leading over the opposition.

