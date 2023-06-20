PM Modi US Visit I Live Updates: PM Leaves For Landmark State Visit To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his three day visit to United States on Tuesday. The prime minister’s visit to the US will start from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day events at the UN headquarters and meet eminent leaders and personalities on June 21. He will fly to Washington on the same day and have a private meeting with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden. A ceremonial reception will be held for Prime Minister Modi at the White House on June 22, followed by an official bilateral talk with Biden. A state dinner will be hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Modi on Thursday night. On Friday, the prime minister will meet with some of the top CEOs of leading firms. Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will host a state lunch. Prime Minister Modi will also speak to the Indian-American community at the Reagan Centre.

