PM Modi US Visit I Live Updates: PM Leaves For Landmark State Visit To US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his three day visit to United States on Tuesday. PM's visit to the US will start from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day events at the UN headquarters and meet eminent leaders and personalities on June 21.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his three day visit to United States on Tuesday. The prime minister’s visit to the US will start from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day events at the UN headquarters and meet eminent leaders and personalities on June 21. He will fly to Washington on the same day and have a private meeting with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden. A ceremonial reception will be held for Prime Minister Modi at the White House on June 22, followed by an official bilateral talk with Biden. A state dinner will be hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Modi on Thursday night. On Friday, the prime minister will meet with some of the top CEOs of leading firms. Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken will host a state lunch. Prime Minister Modi will also speak to the Indian-American community at the Reagan Centre. 

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on PM Modi's US Visit.

 

20 June 2023
08:12 AM

PM Modi US Visit: PM's Departure Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is going to the US on a State Visit at the request of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and this “special invitation” shows the strength and vitality of the relationship between the democracies. PM said his talks with President Biden and other senior US leaders will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as in multilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.

08:04 AM

PM Modi US Visit Live: PM To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations In US

PM Modi was invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on June 21.

07:43 AM

PM Modi US Visit Live: PM Departs From Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today departed from Delhi for his first official State visit to the United States.

 
07:39 AM

PM Modi In US Live: PM Thanks Peopls For Their Enthusiasm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that people from different backgrounds, including US Congress members, have expressed their excitement on his forthcoming visit to that country, and said such varied support reflects the depth of the India-US relationship. 

