PSEB 10th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations soon. Certain media reports suggest that the Punjab Board class 10th results will be announced today, July 1, however, as per latest media reports the Punjab Board class 10th results 2022 are expected to be released by July 6. PSEB 10th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in. Secretary Controller Examination PSEB Janak Raj Mehrok told the TOI that Class 10th results are being compiled and will be declared by next week. Punjab board results are expected to be released by Wednesday (July 6).  

Though the PSEB 10th results are speculated to be announced today, however if not declared, the Punjab Board Class 10th results will be announced on July 4, as per media reports. Earlier, Punjab board Class 10th results were scheduled to be released on June 30th. 

