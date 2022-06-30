NewsIndia
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be releasing the PSEB 10th result soon, students are advised to keep a check on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

PSEB class 10th Result 2022 LIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would be releasing the PSEB 10th result soon. The PSEB on Wednesday declared the Class 12th result in which 96.96% of students passed the exam. The Class 10th results are expected to be out this week. Students are advised to keep a check on the PSEB board's official website-- pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. About 4 lakh students had appeared in the Punjab Board 10th examination. The PSEB board is yet to announce the official release date however according to media reports result will be announced this week.

Earlier, PSEB declared Class 12th results were declared where, the pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27% and for girls, it was 97.78%. Ten transgender candidates also appeared for the exam of which nine could only pass the exam.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Punjab Board 10th Result 2022.

 

