Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 16.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 50 MONTHLY Rs. 5 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
The result of the Punjab State Lottery, Dear 50 Monthly Lottery & Dear 10 Diamond, Weekly lottery for Tuesday, 16 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the Monthly lottery is 5 Lakh Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.
"Punjab State Lottery Today Result 16-01-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's "DEAR 50 MONTHLY” & “DEAR 10 DIAMOND" will be announced today. The first prize in monthly lotteries for the day is 5 Lakh Rupees."
Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:
Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100
Dear 10 Gold Monday
Dear 10 Diamond Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum Thursday
Dear 10 Copper Friday
Dear 10 Mercury Saturday
Dear 10 Iron Sunday
Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 6 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 500 each
Lottery Time: 6 PM
Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000, 2nd Prize 1000000, 3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500
Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery Live Updates: Latest Information on the Punjab State Lottery Monthly Scheme.
The Punjab State Lottery Monthly Lucky Draw is conducted in four parts
-Dear 200 Monthly Lottery
-Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
-Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
-Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Lottery Result Today Live: Weekly Draw Lottery Name
Dear 10 Gold
Dear 10 Diamond
Dear 10 Silver
Dear 10 Platinum
Dear 10 Copper
Dear 10 Mercury
Dear 10 Iron
Punjab State Lottery 16.01.2024 Live Updates: Punjab Lottery Scheme
At Present the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is running Six Bumper Schemes in a year for which the draws are conducted on important festivals. In addition to this the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries is also starting a Monthly Lottery Scheme for which the draw would be conducted every month. More Lottery Products/Schemes such as Weekly Lottery Schemes are also in pipeline
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday 16.01.2024 Live: Weekly Lottery Ticket Price
The Punjab State Lottery offers a diverse collection of lottery games scheduled every evening at 6 PM. For the Punjab State Lottery Dear 10 Diamond Weekly, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 10.
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday 16.01.2024 Live: Monthly Lottery Ticket Price
The Punjab State Lottery offers a diverse collection of lottery games scheduled every month on tuesday evening at 6 PM. For the Punjab State Lottery Dear 50 Monthly, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 50.
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday 16.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For Weekly Draw DEAR 10 DIAMOND
-1st Prize Rs 10000
-2nd Prize Rs 2000
-3rd Prize Rs 500
-4th Prize Rs 200
-5th Prize Rs 100
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday 16.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For Monthly Draw DEAR 50 MONTHLY
-1st Prize Rs 5 Lakh
-2nd Prize Rs 5000
-3rd Prize Rs 3000
-4th Prize Rs 1000
-5th Prize Rs 500
Punjab State Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: Steps To Download Dear 50 Monthly & Dear 10 Diamond Bumper Result 16.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result
Step 4: Find Dear 50 Monthly & Dear 10 Diamond Ticket 16.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Punjab State Lottery 16.01.2024 Tuesday Live Updates: Details and Address
A lottery system known as the Punjab State Lottery gives people from all walks of life the chance to try their luck and possibly win prizes. The Punjab State Lottery is run by the government and is transparent and reliable for all players. It holds fair lottery drawings. Established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, the Directorate of Punjab
Punjab State Lottery 16.01.2024 Tuesday Live Updates: Result Timings, The results of Punjab State Lottery is announced at every day 6pm and this live results are also posted here on the Live Blog Zee News