PUNJAB LOTTERY WEEKLY RESULT

Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 19.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 COPPER Rs. 10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here

The result of the Punjab State Lottery, DEAR 10 COPPER, Weekly lottery for Friday, 19 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the weekly lottery is 10 Thousand Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:42 PM IST|Source:
Punjab State lottery result
LIVE Blog

"Punjab State Lottery Today Result 19-01-2024 Friday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery's "DEAR 10 COPPER" will be announced today. The first prize in monthly lotteries for the day is 10 Thousand Rupees."

Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com

The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. Below are the details including price:

Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

Lottery Price:  Rs-10

Lottery Time: 6 pm

Lottery Prize: 1st prize Rs 10000, 2nd prize Rs 2000, 3rd prize Rs 500, 4th  prize Rs 200, 5th Prize Rs 100

Dear 10 Gold Monday

Dear 10 Diamond Tuesday

Dear 10 Silver Wednesday

Dear 10 Platinum Thursday

Dear 10 Copper Friday

Dear 10 Mercury Saturday

Dear 10 Iron Sunday

Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)

Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20

Lottery Time : 6 PM

Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery

Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery  

 Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery

Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing 

Lottery Price: 500 each

Lottery Time: 6 PM

Lottery Prize: 1st Prize 25000000,  2nd Prize 1000000,  3rd Prize 500000, 4th Prize 9000, 5th  Prize 6000, 6th Prize 2500

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper

Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket

You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.

Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Disclaimer 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)

Stay Tuned To Zee For Live And Latest Updates On Punjab State Lottery Result 19.01.2024

19 January 2024
14:41 PM

Punjab State Lottery Result Friday 19.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For Weekly Draw 

-1st Prize Rs 10000

-2nd Prize Rs 2000

-3rd Prize Rs 500

-4th  Prize Rs 200

-5th Prize Rs 100

14:31 PM

Punjab State Lottery Result 19-01-2024 Live: History

In exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 4 of "The Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998," read with Rule 3 of "The Lotteries (Regulations) Rule 2010," and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to promulgate the following scheme for conducting a lottery in the state.

14:15 PM

Punjab State Lottery Result TODAY Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 10 COPPER  Bumper Result 19.01.2024

Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com

Step 2: Select Result option

Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result

Step 4: Find DEAR 10 COPPER Ticket 19.01.2024

Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number

Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize

14:10 PM

Punjab State Lottery 19.01.2024 Friday Live Updates: Details and Address

A lottery system known as the Punjab State Lottery gives people from all walks of life the chance to try their luck and possibly win prizes. The Punjab State Lottery is run by the government and is transparent and reliable for all players. It holds fair lottery drawings. Established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, the Directorate of Punjab 

14:03 PM

Punjab State Lottery 19.01.2024 Friday Live Updates: Result Timings, The results of Punjab State Lottery is announced at every day 6pm and this live results are also posted here on the Live Blog Zee News 

