Punjab State Lottery Result 6 PM Winners List 24.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: DEAR 10 SILVER Rs.10 Thousand Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here
Punjab State Lottery DEAR 10 SILVER Weekly for Wednesday, 24 January 2024, will be announced live at 6 PM. The first prize in the Weekly Lottery is 10 Thousand Rupees. Participants can check their results on the official website, Punjabstatelotteries.com. Scroll down for more details.
Punjab State Bumper Lottery Today Result 24-01-2024 Wednesday Live: The latest Punjab State Lottery draw at 6 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6 PM draw for Punjab State Lottery ”DEAR 10 SILVER ” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 10 Thousand Rupees.
Get Punjab lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at Punjabstatelotteries.com
The Punjab State lottery has been started by the government of Punjab. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw.
Punjab State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: Rs-10
Lottery Time: 6 pm
Dear 10 Gold Monday
Dear 10 Diamond Tuesday
Dear 10 Silver Wednesday
Dear 10 Platinum Thursday
Dear 10 Copper Friday
Dear 10 Mercury Saturday
Dear 10 Iron Sunday
Punjab State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Tuesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 20
Lottery Time : 6 PM
Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly lottery
Punjab State Dear 100 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 50 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Dear 20 Monthly Lottery
Punjab State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 500 each
Lottery Time: 8 PM
The name and date of the next BUMPER draw will soon be revealed by the Directorate of Lotteries of the Punjab Government. Keep checking back for the name and date of the Punjab Dear Bumper Lottery announcement.
Where to Purchase Punjab State lottery Ticket
You can purchase Punjab State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Punjab and Maharashtra.
Daily Punjab State lottery result is published at 6pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Punjab State Lottery Result Wednesday Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR 10 SILVER Result 24.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Punjab Lotteries official website- www.punjabstatelotteries.com
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on check result
Step 4: Find DEAR 10 SILVER Ticket 24.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Punjab State Lottery Result 24 January 2024 Live: History
The Governor of Punjab is pleased to announce the following plan for holding a lottery in the state, exercising the authority granted to him under section 4 of "The Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998," read with Rule 3 of "The Lotteries (Regulations) Rule 2010," and all other powers enabling him in this regard.
Punjab State Lottery 24.01.2024 WEDNESDAY Live Updates: Details and Address
The Punjab State Lottery is a government-organized lottery system that offers individuals from various backgrounds the chance to test their luck and potentially win prizes. Conducting its lottery draws fairly, the Punjab State Lottery ensures a transparent and trustworthy experience for all participants. The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, established in 1968 as an arm of the Punjabi government, is situated at VIT-TE Yojhna Bhawan, Plot No. 2, Sector 33-A, Chandigarh, 160020