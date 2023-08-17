LIVE Updates | Rain News: NDRF Continues Rescue Operations In Shimla After Massive Landslide

The monsoon rains are wreaking havoc on multiple states with incessant rain affecting the North Indian states. Himachal Pradesh is among the most severely affected states by this years' rain. There have been multiple reports of people losing their in the past three days because of the rainfall. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed shock at the havoc caused by the rain related incidents. Until now, the state has incurred losses of around Rs 7,500 crore in various incidents.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted substantial rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over next 4 days. Whereas Jharkhand, Andaman Nicobar, West Bengal and Sikkim will experience light showers.