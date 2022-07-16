India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour lashes Odisha's coastal belt, rains bring respite in Delhi
India Monsoon LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days.
Trending Photos
India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall leading to flood-like situations and disruption of normal life. Parts of Odisha are reeling under floods as backwaters from river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh inundated villages and fields. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days.
The weather department on Friday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram division of Madhya Pradesh. This area has already received heavy rain, where railway tracks were inundated, affecting the movement of trains.
Intense spells of rain continued over several parts of the twin city area of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. "It may cause temporary water logging in low-lying and underpass areas," Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted.
Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates on monsoon!
Delhi rains
The IMD has predicted possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR. (PTI)
Gujarat: Water level rises in Tapi River in Surat due to incessant heavy rainfall. (ANI)
#WATCH | Gujarat: Water level rises in Tapi River in Surat due to incessant heavy rainfall.
(15.07.2022) pic.twitter.com/xNGps3LQYI
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
Gujarat rainfall update
The Meteorological department has issued a Red alert in two districts of Gujarat-- Dang and Valsad.Valsad has already been reeling under flood waters for the past few days.The situation in the state appeared improving, as earlier on Thursday, Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi had informed about the red alert in eight districts. "Red alerts for heavy rainfall announced in eight districts including Surat, Junagadh, Gir, Bhavnagar, Tapi, Dang, Valsad and Navsari," Trivedi had said while also mentioning that the water level in the Purna river was increasing due to the overflowing dams in Maharashtra.
Gujarat flood update
Several animals and birds were rescued on Friday after a flood-like situation arose in Navsari due to extremely heavy rainfall in the district. Rescue teams also provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas.At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday.
Rajasthan sees heavy rains across its breadth
Several places in west and east Rajasthan witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the weather department. Many low-lying areas, such as Sukhadia Marg, Ashok Nagar, Meera Chowk, Sukhadia Circle, Purani Abadi, faced water logging issues, throwing routine life out of gear. The department has predicted rainfall in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions during the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Ajmer division on Saturday.
Telangana floods
The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district. Heavy rains lashed Telangana for about seven days ending last Thursday. More than 10 people died in various rain-related incidents, an official said on last Wednesday.
CM KCR to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas tomorrow
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would undertake an aerial survey of rain and flood-hit areas in the state on Sunday. The aerial survey would cover the Godavari catchment area in the state, from the badly-hit Kadem project in Nirmal district to the temple town of Bhadrachalam, an official release said on Saturday.
Parts of Chhattisgarh reeling under flood-like situation
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed the state authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations in the districts under the Bastar division, which have been grappling with a flood-like situation. Officials had earlier said that a total of 26 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and other natural calamities in the last over one month in Chhattisgarh, where heavy downpour battered south Bastar in the last few days causing rivers to flow above the danger mark. At least 247 houses were partially or completely damaged during the same period in various districts as a result of rainfall.
Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from severe heat
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from severe heat, rising temperatures. Visuals from RK Ashram marg pic.twitter.com/PedIJFpVdJ
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
IMD issues Orange alert for MP''s Narmadapuram
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram division of Madhya Pradesh. This area has already received heavy rain, where railway tracks were inundated, affecting the movement of trains. The department has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 64.5 to 204 mm, is likely to lash isolated places of the Narmadapuram division, which comprises Narmadapuram, Harda and Betul districts.
Maharashtra rain update
Heavy rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra in July has more than doubled the collective water stock in dams across the state within a span of a fortnight. Heavy showers in Konkan, most parts of western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and other regions of the state have increased the water stock in dams with many small reservoirs even overflowing.
Heavy rain lashes Odisha's coastal belt
Normal life was thrown out of gear in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, including other places across the coastal region on Saturday as rain lashed these areas since early morning under the influence of a low-pressure area. Intense spells of rain continued over several parts of the twin city area of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. "It may cause temporary water logging in low-lying and underpass areas," Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted. The heavy rain spelled a tough time for office goers. School students were, however, spared as schools were closed it being a Saturday.
Delhi rains update
Delhi-NCR areas that witnessed rains include Kailash Colony, Sarita Vihar, Burari, Noida, Shahdara, Nevada, Govind Puri and around India Gate among others.
Rains in parts of Delhi
The many areas in national capital witnessed rains on Saturday afternoon bringing respite for denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat. The weather office also predicted possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR. "Moderate to heavy spell of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi tweeted.
More Stories