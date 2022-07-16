India Monsoon LIVE Updates: Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall leading to flood-like situations and disruption of normal life. Parts of Odisha are reeling under floods as backwaters from river Godavari in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh inundated villages and fields. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days.

The weather department on Friday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram division of Madhya Pradesh. This area has already received heavy rain, where railway tracks were inundated, affecting the movement of trains.

Intense spells of rain continued over several parts of the twin city area of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. "It may cause temporary water logging in low-lying and underpass areas," Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted.

