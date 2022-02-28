Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Blasts heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv; residential building hit by missile in Chernihiv

28 February 2022, 09:37 AM
Canada's two largest media companies to drop Russian state TV channel from cable offerings
The two largest media companies in Canada, Rogers and Bell media company, are dropping Russian state TV channel RT from their cable offerings.
28 February 2022, 09:35 AM
Australia to provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine
The Australian government has announced that it will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion. The announcement. however, gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for the support of the besieged country.
Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.
28 February 2022, 08:51 AM
Blasts have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine`s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said. In a separate statement, the agency also informed that a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.
Another northern Ukrainian city, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles overnight, Ukrainian Ground Forces command said on Facebook.
28 February 2022, 08:10 AM
Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greets students, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, at Gandhinagar. The students had landed in Mumbai and Delhi under Operation Ganga and were brought back to Gujarat by Volvo buses.
Close to 100 students from Gujarat were welcomed back by CM Bhupendra Patel this morning at Gandhinagar. These students landed from Ukraine in Mumbai and Delhi & were brought to Gujarat by Volvo buses.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/AsPR48chXO
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
28 February 2022, 07:59 AM
Operation Ganga: The fifth flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, reaches Delhi from Bucharest (Romania).
The fifth Operation Ganga flight, carrying 249 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, departed from Bucharest (Romania) reaches Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/yKhrI5fmwm
— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022
Moving forward in bringing Indians home.
Fifth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for Delhi with 249 Indian nationals. https://t.co/x2VQd3j4Nd
— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 27, 2022
28 February 2022, 07:11 AM
Europe and Canada have said they would close their airspace to Russian airlines after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, "including the private jets of oligarchs." Canada's transport minister said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbour.
28 February 2022, 07:09 AM
ALSO READ | Over 350 civilians, including 14 children, dead so far in war against Russia, says Ukraine
ALSO READ | Russian forces destroy world's biggest cargo plane Mriya in Ukraine
28 February 2022, 07:01 AM
Meanwhile, from Moscow to Siberia, several Russian anti-war activists took to the streets on Sunday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centres chanting "No to war!" as President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert.
People around the world protest against Russian aggression calling their governments to take action.
London, Budapest, Tokyo, New York. By Reuters. pic.twitter.com/vc8NVEMg9I
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 27, 2022
28 February 2022, 06:58 AM
Ukraine has filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Ukraine has filed an application instituting proceedings against Russia concerning "a dispute . . . relating to the interpretation, application and fulfilment of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" (the "Genocide Convention"), the International Court of Justice said in a statement.
In its application, Ukraine contends that the Russian Federation has "falsely claimed that acts of genocide" have occurred in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine, and on that basis recognized the Donetsk People`s Republic and Luhansk People`s Republic, and then declared and implemented a special military operation against Ukraine.
PRESS RELEASE: #Ukraine institutes proceedings against the #RussianFederation before the #ICJ and requests the Court to indicate provisional measures https://t.co/qfncZ7zEne pic.twitter.com/gCtcosAbiB
— CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) February 27, 2022
28 February 2022, 06:51 AM
The UN Security Council has voted on Monday (Indian time) to call for a 'rare emergency special session' of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The measure convening the General Assembly session was adopted by a vote of 11 in favour, with Russia voting against, and India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.
Sunday's request for the Assembly to urgently convene a meeting came after Russia vetoed on Friday a US-led draft Security Council resolution that would have ‘deplored in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine’.
Following the decision taken in the Security Council, I will preside over the Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly tomorrow - 28 Feb 2022 starting 10 am. pic.twitter.com/QEGRIx4yo8
— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) February 27, 2022
28 February 2022, 06:50 AM
Amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today (February 28) talked to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the current security situation. Zelenskyy told him that he believes the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine.
Talked to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action!
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022