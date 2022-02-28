Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Blasts heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv; residential building hit by missile in Chernihiv

Blasts have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday (February 28) morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said. In a separate statement, the agency also informed that a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Meanwhile, amid the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the current security situation and told him that he believes the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine.

Talked to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

The remarks came hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called 'aggressive statements' by leading NATO powers. The order meant that Putin wants Russia's nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch and raises the threat that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the West's response to it could boil over into nuclear warfare.

